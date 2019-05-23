North Vancouver RCMP released this sketch of a man suspected of exposing himself to a girl on May 15. (RCMP)

Public warned after man exposes himself to girl, 13, in North Vancouver

RCMP say incident may be linked to others that happened last year

Police are issuing a warning after a man exposed his himself to a girl.

North Vancouver RCMP say that at about 3:40 p.m. on May 15, a man drove s silver SUV up to a 13-year-old girl in the 200 block of 27 Avenue West.

Police say the man called her over to ask directions but when she came closer, he made a “lewd comment and exposed his genitals.”

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, 40 to 50 years old, balding with brown hair on the sides, a double chin and a slight accent. He was wearing black sunglasses and a blue and white zippered sweater.

Mounties say this incident is similar to some that happened last year in the North Shore but are treating the incidents as separate for now.

We want parents and children to take extra precautions until we can track this man down,” said Sgt. Peter DeVries

“It’s a reminder for parents to talk with their kids about how to increase their safety in public.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-969-7510.

READ MORE: North Shore police issue warning after man allegedly exposes himself to children

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Surrey Veterans Village groundbreaking ‘monumental’
Next story
D-Day veterans revisit Normandy, recall horror and triumph

Just Posted

Surrey policing plan sent to provincial government for review

‘I urge our residents to come out and help us shape their Surrey Police Department,’ Surrey mayor says

Surrey Veterans Village groundbreaking ‘monumental’

$312-million project to house Canada’s first ‘centre of excellence’ for PTSD and mental health

Cloverdale high school raising money for grad celebration

Bottle and clothing drive will fundraise for Cloverdale Learning Centre

Cloverdale Market Days return this Saturday

Markets will be held once a month until September

Surrey councillors say they’ve now seen policing transition plan

Locke and Hundial decline to share details of the plan, repeat calls for its release to residents

Kelowna toddler suffers cracked skull after fall from balcony

Neighbour who found the two-year-old boy said he has a bump the size of a golf ball on his head

VIDEO: TransLink to roll out battery-powered bus pilot this summer

Four buses will run a 2.5 year pilot along Marine Drive

Crews fight fire with fire to keep blaze from northern Alberta town

The wildfire now covers some 920 square kilometres

Man in B.C. charged with murder and arson in 2016 New Brunswick death

He is charged in the death of 71-year-old Lucille Maltais, who was found inside a burned down home

North Delta happenings: week of May 23

Events and community listings for North Delta

Public warned after man exposes himself to girl, 13, in North Vancouver

RCMP say incident may be linked to others that happened last year

Improve your life and theirs, adopt a cat from the BC SPCA

The BC SPCA holds an adult cat adoption promotion

Baby boom seniors putting pressure on B.C. long-term care: report

B.C. leads Canada in growth of dementia, dependence on care

RCMP probe if teen was intentionally hit with ski pole by mystery skier on B.C. mountain

The incident happened on March 20 on Grouse Mountain. Police are urging witnesses to come forward

Most Read