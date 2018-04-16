Public warned after alleged sexual assault in North Delta

Delta police are asking anyone who has seen suspicious activity near Sunbury Hall to contact the DPD

Delta police are warning the public after an alleged sexual assault near Sunbury Hall in North Delta on April 12.

According to a DPD release, a woman was walking in the green space of the park near Sunbury Hall in the early hours of Thursday (April 12) morning. She was allegedly approached from behind and then assaulted.

The assault was reported in the evening of April 13. Police were immediately dispatched to conduct patrols and canvas the Sunbury neighbourhood, according to the release. Investigators worked throughout the weekend.

The suspect was described as a Caucasian male, approximately 35-years-old, with short brown hair, a full beard and a thin looking face. He is described as 5’10” with a medium build. He was wearing a black hoody and blue jeans.

The Delta Police sexual offence section has now taken over the investigation, and is pursuing a number of avenues. There will continue to be an enhanced police presence in the Sunbury area.

Police are sharing information with other agencies in the Lower Mainland.

Anyone who may have seen unusual or suspicious activity in this area is asked to contact Delta Police at the non-emergency number at 604-946-4411.



grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com

