(Delta police photo)

Public warned after alleged sexual assault in North Delta

Delta police are asking anyone who has seen suspicious activity near Sunbury Hall to contact the DPD

Delta police are warning the public after an alleged sexual assault near Sunbury Hall in North Delta on April 12.

According to a DPD release, a woman was walking in the green space of the park near Sunbury Hall in the early hours of Thursday (April 12) morning. She was allegedly approached from behind and then assaulted.

The assault was reported in the evening of April 13. Police were immediately dispatched to conduct patrols and canvas the Sunbury neighbourhood, according to the release. Investigators worked throughout the weekend.

The suspect was described as a Caucasian male, approximately 35-years-old, with short brown hair, a full beard and a thin looking face. He is described as 5’10” with a medium build. He was wearing a black hoody and blue jeans.

The Delta Police sexual offence section has now taken over the investigation, and is pursuing a number of avenues. There will continue to be an enhanced police presence in the Sunbury area.

Police are sharing information with other agencies in the Lower Mainland.

Anyone who may have seen unusual or suspicious activity in this area is asked to contact Delta Police at the non-emergency number at 604-946-4411.


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
$1.5M awarded for Delta Cultural Centre renovations
Next story
Surrey real estate developer to pay nearly $500K after being sentenced for tax evasion

Just Posted

Eighteen tenants homeless after fire at Surrey’s Flamingo Hotel

Whalley residents were already facing eviction by May 2

Surrey company must pay $300K after couple’s fireplace gas leak

Two Vancouver seniors experienced brain damage after carbon monoxide leak

Surrey real estate developer to pay nearly $500K after being sentenced for tax evasion

Rajinder Singh Mann was also sentenced to a conditional sentence order of two years less a day

Public warned after alleged sexual assault in North Delta

Delta police are asking anyone who has seen suspicious activity near Sunbury Hall to contact the DPD

Royal Canadian circus returns to Surrey in May

11 “SPECTAC!” shows planned in 2,700 big-top tent at Guildford Town Centre

VIDEO, PHOTOS: Surrey celebrates Earth Day at Party for the Planet

Annual event held Saturday, April 14 at Surrey Civic Plaza

More than 3,000 attend Humboldt Broncos hockey player funeral

Humboldt Broncos hockey player Evan Thomas remembered in Saskatoon

Saskatchewan farmer acquitted in death of Indigenous man guilty of gun charge

Gerald Stanley pleaded guilty to charges that involved six rifles and shotgun

B.C. road crews brace for winter storm

Southern Interior mountain passes to see upwards of 30 cm of snow overnight

Canada, France come together on climate-change fight

Canada, France promise to double down on climate-change fight amid U.S. inaction

Weather cancels Jay’s game despite being in dome

Kansas City sportswriter chalks game cancellation up to karma for the Toronto Blue Jays

Coquihalla to get a blast of snow

Special weather statement in effect for Southern Interior mountain passes

Chilliwack-area chief touts economic benefits of pipeline deal

Chief Ernie Crey pointed out this week there is no Indigenous wall of opposition to KM

BC SPCA seeks cruelty charge after seizing 45 filthy dogs

Dogs found in Victoria-area home; matted with urine and feces

Most Read