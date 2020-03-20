The City of White Rock is seeking feedback from the public on its Dogs on the Promenade pilot project. (File photo)

Public invited to sound off on dogs on the promenade

Promenade plan due to wind down on March 31

The City of White Rock is looking for feedback on the controversial Dogs on the Promenade pilot project.

Residents, visitors and local businesses have until April 30 to complete an online survey at talkwhiterock.ca/dogs

The project – which allows dogs on the promenade provided they are leashed and licensed and have had up-to-date vaccinations – began on Oct. 1, and is scheduled to end March 31.

It was approved for trial following a survey in February of last year that showed that, of 1,388 respondents (63 per cent of whom were dog owners), 76 per cent were in favour of allowing dogs on the promenade.

READ ALSO: Leashed dogs allowed on White Rock’s beach, despite city bylaw

With input from the city’s Dogs on the Promenade Task Force, which has established parameters for measuring success of the project, city council plans to review the details of the trial this spring, which will decide whether dogs will be allowed on the promenade each year between Oct. 1 and March 31 (dogs are already allowed in Memorial Park year-round, but are not allowed on the pier at any time).

A major point of contention has been whether owners are doing enough to pick up after their pets and dispose of feces in garbage cans.

Although disposal bags have been available on the promenade throughout the trial, critics contend that dog feces and urine have contaminated many walking and picnic areas.


