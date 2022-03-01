Public input sought on Delta School District budget

Zoom session March 8 to focus on open discussion and gathering feedback on the community’s priorities

Parents and caregivers are invited to weigh in on the Delta School District’s draft budget for the 2022-2023 school year.

On Tuesday, March 8, the district is holding a virtual public input session focused on encouraging open discussion and gathering important feedback on the community’s priorities for the draft budget.

“The Delta School District is committed to transparent budget planning and resource allocation that is directly aligned with the strategic vision, goals and objectives established by the board,” reads a press release from the district.

“It is our sincere hope that as many voices as possible engage in the annual budget input process to provide feedback on their funding priorities for the upcoming school year.”

The session will be held via Zoom from 7:30-9 p.m. Register to attend at forms.gle/TS5Nkibce49ra8Uj9.

Last week, the district hosted a webinar that included presentations and short videos aimed at explaining the budget process and providing an overview of district departments and priorities.

Videos shared during the session are available to view at /vimeo.com/dsd37. They include “Role of the Board of Trustees,” “Budget Process Presentation,” “Connecting Vision 2030 and the Budget,” “Supporting School Operations,” “Learning Services,” “International Student Programs,” “Employee Services,” “Facilities and Planning” and “Finance and Management Services.”

More information on the district’s Vision 2030 and Strategic Plan 2021-2024 can be found on the district’s website (deltasd.bc.ca).

Other upcoming important dates (subject to change) in the budget process include:

• March 15 — Funding announcement from the Ministry of Education

• April 14 — Public release of the draft budget via the school district’s website and local newspapers

• April 19 — Special board meeting for parents, the community to provide feedback and/or ask questions about the budget

• April 26 — Proposed date for the Board to review the public’s input before amending and/or approving the budget

Last year, the district projected a $2.722 million shortfall in its draft 2021-2022 operating budget, equal to 1.6 percent of its budgeted operating expenses.

To balance the budget, the district proposed a “gentle, sustainable and measured approach to reducing its expenditure,” with no staff reductions.

