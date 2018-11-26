A rendering of the proposed apartment building application on 6950 Nicholson Road. (Keystone Architecture rendering)

Public information meeting coming for North Delta condo proposal

Residents are invited to learn more about the proposal on Thursday, Nov. 29

Residents can find out more about a proposed condo development on Nicholson Road at its first public information meeting Thursday (Nov. 29).

The proposed development, located next to the site of the former North Delta Inn at 6950 Nicholson Road, would see a number of commercial buildings turned into two six-storey apartment buildings, with 181 suites between them.

A rezoning application for the development was first brought forward in July of this year.

RELATED: New condo development proposed for North Delta

The apartment proposal is one of several high-density applications in the Scott Road Corridor that are making their way through council. Others include a 35-storey highrise with 26 townhomes at Scott Road and 75A Avenue (currently on hold) and a 31-storey mixed-use development at Scott Road and 95A Avenue.

The public information meeting for the Nicholson Road apartment building will be held on Thursday, Nov. 29 at Pinewood Elementary (11777 Pinewood Dr.).

City staff and representatives from the applicant will be in the school gym between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to answer questions about the proposal.


