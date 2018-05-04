Public hearings set for Vancouver, New Westminster cops in misconduct cases

Allegations were made against Const. Mark Lobel, Const. Viet Hoang and Insp. John de Haas of the VPD

The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner is set to hold a public hearing into alleged misconduct by three Vancouver police officers.

On Friday afternoon, the commissioner’s office said it had received information from the public on April 2, 2016, about allegations against Const. Mark Lobel and Const. Viet Hoang, including for abuse of authority.

In a separate news release, the office said it had also received information on June 1 2017 from the Vancouver Police Department about allegations of misconduct against Insp. John de Haas, including discreditable conduct.

Other allegations of misconduct came to light as a result of a subsequent investigation into the information received on Lobel and Hoang, the office said.

As part of the disciplinary process, an outside police department adjudicated the case and determined the allegation against Hoang was proven, and recommended a disciplinary measure.

Hoang has since requested a review, but the commissioner has decided a public hearing is more appropriate.

An outside police agency also adjudicated de Haas’ case and determined he had committed misconduct, proposing a five-day suspension without pay.

He also requested a review, and the commissioner has also opted for a public hearing.

Dates for the public hearings has not yet been set.

Also on Friday, the office announced a “review on the record” into allegations of misconduct against Special Municipal Const. Leanne Keith of the New Westminster Police Department.

This followed information the New West police received on March 29, 2017. Other allegations of misconduct came to light as a result of a subsequent investigation.

An outside police department adjudicated the case and determine Keith had committed misconduct, proposing she be suspended one day without pay.

The commissioner has since determined a review is necessary “in the public interest.”

No details of any allegations against any officer were provided. The status of the adjudication against Lobel is also not clear.

More to come.



laura.baziuk@bpdigital.ca

