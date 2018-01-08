Renaming of the historic H.C. Major House, near South Surrey’s Crescent Park, is to be part of a public hearing discussion tonight at Surrey City Hall. (City of Surrey photo)

Public hearings on four South Surrey projects tonight at city hall

Feng shui impact cited as concern with proposed Crescent Road home

Four public hearings set for tonight at Surrey City Hall are concerning projects either underway or proposed for South Surrey.

An application for a Heritage Revitalization Agreement aimed, in part, at allowing the construction of a new home on the same property as the historic H.C. Major House, near Crescent Park, has one neighbour concerned the new building will “alter the Fengshui” of their own lot, City of Surrey documents state.

According to a Dec. 18, 2017 planning report, the correspondence was received after pre-notification letters were sent to property owners within 100 metres of 12876 Crescent Rd. in August of 2016.

The concerned citizen – who is not identified in the report – “requested that a triangular shaped roof top not be pointed directly at the main door of the house and the main gate of the property,” the report states.

A further comment regarding the correspondence notes the proposed second dwelling is to be – as with the heritage home – craftsman-style, a style “denoted by triangular roof peaks.”

And that, according to the report, along with site constraints, means “the siting options to avoid this issue are limited.”

According to a public hearing notice, the bylaw sought is to also “facilitate the restoration and long-term protection” of the 1922-built H.C. Major House.

In November, the Heritage Advisory Commission recommended council support the HRA. As well, that council support renaming of the property to the Brynjolfson Residence, a reference to Icelander Sveinn Brynjolfson, who acquired the property in 1908.

City planning staff note that issues to be resolved prior to adoption of the bylaw include that the applicant enter into an agreement to purchase a portion of city-owned parkland at 2610 128 St., and to sell a portion of their own lot to the city for park purposes.

Other South Surrey-focused items on tonight’s public-hearing list include a rezoning application for four lots in the 16300-block of 20 Avenue, for a phased development that will add more than 300 townhouses to the area; and a zoning amendment bylaw to eliminate a proposed business centre in one of two previously approved buildings, at 15436 31 Ave.

Regarding the latter, a city report explains that the applicant wants to replace the business-centre space with three additional residential units for a four-storey apartment building, due to “limited success” of a business centre in the development’s first phase, at 15428 31 Ave.

Both buildings were first approved in 2008.

The fourth public hearing is regarding a request to redesignate three Ocean Park lots urban, and rezone them semi-detached residential, in order to create a 12-unit subdivision. An existing dwelling is proposed to be retained, according to a public hearing notice.

Tonight’s hearings are scheduled to get underway at 7 p.m. Surrey City Hall is located at 13450 104 Ave.

Previous story
Beavers and ballons blamed for power outages in 2017
Next story
Police seek help in White Rock arson investigation

Just Posted

Public hearings on four South Surrey projects tonight at city hall

Feng shui impact cited as concern with proposed Crescent Road home

Delta crash causes ‘power flicker’ in Vancouver

A power pole landed on a car after being struck

‘Underwear and Sock Toss’ at Surrey Eagles game this week

Charitable event held in support of Surrey’s Toque Tuesday road hockey tourney

Crews douse fire at two-storey home in Surrey

The fire was confined to a lower bedroom where it originated

Fire crews put out blaze in Clayton Heights home Saturday night

Heavy smoke was coming from an attached garage; no reports of injuries

VIDEO: Drone race in Chilliwack kicks off west coast league in new year

Indoor course starts 2018 for B.C.-wide group at Heritage Park

2 adults, 2 children killed in Ont. house fire

A fire chief in Oshawa, Ont., says two adults and two children have died in a house fire east of Toronto

Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card

Registration opens Jan. 8

Trump allies line up to declare president mentally sound

Trump made clear Sunday that he was watching, and keeping tabs, on how his troops defended him on TV

Four killed, including two children, in Nova Scotia house fire

Man rescued from fatal house fire ‘struggling to stay alive’. The fire left four people dead, including at least two children.

Investors urge Apple to take action against child gadget addiction

Investors cite various studies and surveys on how the heavy usage of smartphones negatively affects children’s mental and physical health

5 to start your day

Surrey’s first murder of the year, a car crash causes lights to flicker in Metro Vancouver and more

Oprah, ‘Three Billboards’ triumph at black-draped Globes

Sunday night’s black-clad demonstration was promoted by the recently formed Time’s Up: an initiative of hundreds of women in the entertainment industry

Former hostage Joshua Boyle appears in court

Boyle is facing 15 charges, including assault, sexual assault, unlawful confinement and causing someone to take a noxious thing

Most Read