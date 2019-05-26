Public hearing planned for Campbell Heights development

Project to see the removal of more than 500 trees

A public hearing is scheduled to take place at Surrey City Hall Monday evening regarding a proposed multi-building commercial development in Campbell Heights.

The proposal seeks a development permit and rezoning for a portion of the site, which is located at 19238 and 19290 36 Ave. and 19235, 19259, and 19291 34A Ave.

According to the proposal, the application requires a development permit in order to construct two Logistics City warehouse and office buildings in the north-east section of the lot.

The first multi-use building is to have a proposed floor area of 8,713 sq. m (93,784 sq. ft.), which is to include industrial, office, wholesale and caretaker uses.

The second multi-use building is to have a proposed floor area of 5,770 sq. m (62,105 sq. ft.); which is to include industrial, office, and wholesale uses.

The applicant is proposing 199 parking spaces.

The development, which is to be built out over four phases, would require the removal of 523 trees.

“It was determined that no trees can be retained as part of this development proposal,” the document states.

The applicant will be required to plant trees on a one-to-one replacement ratio for alder and cottonwood trees, and a two-to-one replacement ratio for all other trees, which equates to 1,053 replacement trees.

However, only 186 replacement trees can be accommodated, and the developer will be required to make a cash-in-lieu payment of $346,800, representing $400 per tree, to the City Green Fund.

The public hearing is scheduled to take place at council’s regular meeting, May 27 at 7 p.m.