Public hearing Jan. 17 for proposed South Surrey townhouses

A 31-unit townhouse development is proposed across from Sunnyside Park in South Surrey. A public hearing regarding the proposal is set for Jan. 17 at Surrey city hall. (Aplin Martin Consultants rendering/surrey.ca)

A public hearing on a proposal to build 31 townhouses across the street from Sunnyside Park is set for public hearing on Jan. 17 at Surrey city hall.

According to a Dec. 20, 2021 planning report, the development is eyed for five lots on 154 Street, between 26 Avenue and Parkway Drive, and complies with the Garden Apartments designation (30 units per acre) in the King George Corridor South Local Area Plan.

A 1.5-metre reduction to side-yard setbacks of two of the buildings is sought. According to the report, the proposed setbacks “achieve a more urban, pedestrian streetscape” and are “consistent with other setback relaxations for townhouses in the King George corridor.

The proposed buildings, the report adds, “achieve an attractive architectural built form, which utilizes high quality, natural materials, and contemporary lines.”

The property is currently zoned single-family residential. Issues that would need to be resolved prior to approval include a finalized landscaping plan and tree survey, and registration of restrictive covenants to address the city’s needs with respect to public art and the $1,000-per-unit contribution required under its Affordable Housing Strategy.

Sunnyside Park is located immediately east of the site. To the west is a townhouse site that was developed in the 1990s. A commercial site is located south of the subject property, and to its north are single-family dwellings.

A total of seven buildings is proposed for the 31 three-bedroom units. Shared underground parking and a stand-alone amenity building are also part of the plan, as is a dog park.

The Surrey School District estimates 26 school-age children will be generated by the development, which proponents say would be ready for occupancy by the end of this year.

Construction of a roundabout at 154 Street and Parkway Drive will be required, however, parks staff will not support removal of trees in Sunnyside Park, the report notes. Compensation will be required for any areas of parkland impacted by roadworks beyond the existing road pavement edge, it adds.

Neighbours who responded to pre-notification letters that were sent in April expressed concerns with tree retention, increased traffic and disturbance during construction.

The report notes that total of 32 trees are to be removed, and 40 replacement trees are proposed; the roundabout is anticipated to improve traffic and safety; and, “some noise and disruption is an unavoidable consequence of any construction, and is only temporary.”

The Jan. 17 meeting is set to get underway at 7 p.m. at city hall, 13450 104 Ave. The deadline for written submissions is noon on that same date. For those who do not want to attend in person, the meeting is to be livestreamed at surrey.ca

