Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 21-year-old Anmol Jagat, who was left his residence near 114th Street and 80th Avenue in North Delta at 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (Delta Police Department/submitted photo)

Public asked to keep an eye out for missing North Delta man

Anmol Jagat, 21, left his home near 114th Street and 80th Avenue at 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24

Delta police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing 21-year-old North Delta man.

Police say Anmol Jagat left his residence near 114th Street and 80th Avenue at 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24. His direction of travel is unknown.

He is described as 6’1” tall with a medium build and long black hair. Jagat wears glasses and was last seen wearing black pants, black shoes, a white jacket, a green shirt and a black toque.

Police say they have taken a number of investigative steps without success, and are now turning to the public for assistance.

“Anmol’s family is extremely concerned for his safety, and says disappearing in such a manner is not in his character,” Cris Leykauf, spokesperson for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release.

Leykauf notes the family only moved to North Delta three months ago from outside B.C., so Jagat is not that familiar with the area. He is known to like forested areas, and does not use transit.

Anyone with any information about Anmol Jagat’s disappearance, such as home security camera footage which may have captured his image, is asked to call the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411.

If you believe you see Jagat, call 911.


