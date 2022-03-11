Delta police are asking for the public’s help locating Randi Lee Wice, 39, who was reported missing from a residence in North Delta on Wednesday, March 9, but who may have last been seen in Vancouver on or around Thursday, Feb. 17. (Delta Police Department photo)

Public asked to help find missing North Delta woman

Randi Lee Wice, 39, was reported missing March 9 but may have last been seen in Vancouver on Feb. 17

Delta police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing North Delta woman.

Police say Randi Lee Wice, 39, was reported missing from a residence in North Delta on Wednesday, March 9, though there are unconfirmed reports that she was last seen in Vancouver on or around Thursday, Feb. 17.

Police say Wice has several health issues requiring medical attention and is known to frequent Downtown Vancouver.

She is described as a Caucasian woman, 5’1” tall, with blue eyes and long red hair worn in a bun or ponytail.

Wice is believed to be wearing black leggings or jeans, a black puffy winter jacket with a fur hood, and black UGG-style boots with grey fur. She was seen carrying several backpacks, including a purple unicorn backpack, at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information as to Wice’s whereabouts or who believe they may have seen her since she went missing is asked to call the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411.





