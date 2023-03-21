The City of Delta, in partnership with St. John Ambulance, has installed publicly-accessible automated external defibrillator (AED) stands at four Delta parks, including the one pictured here at North Delta Community Park. (City of Delta photo)

Public AEDs installed in four Delta parks

City and St John Ambulance hosting free training sessions March 22 and 24

The City of Delta has installed automated external defibrillators (AEDs) at four parks, and is planning a pair of free training sessions to teach residents how to use them.

On Friday (March 17), the city installed publicly-accessible AEDs and first-aid kits at North Delta Community Park (11311 84th Ave.), John Oliver Park (11590 Ladner Trunk Rd.), Holly Park (4681 62nd St.) and Fred Gingell Park (253 English Bluff Rd.) for bystanders to use when someone is experiencing cardiac arrest.

“Considering most cardiac arrests happen away from hospitals, these stands provide essential tools to the public in the event someone experiences a major medical emergency,” reads a city press release.

The stands were installed in partnership with St. John Ambulance as part of their Start Me Up BC program, which aims to provide public access to life-saving materials like AEDs and first-aid supplies.

To introduce residents to the new equipment, the city and St. John Ambulance will be providing free training at Holly Park on Wednesday (March 22) and North Delta Community Park on Friday (March 24). Both sessions begin at noon and will last about 10 minutes. No registration is required.

St. John Ambulance has also posted a video chowing how to use the new AED units at lumen5.com/user/sja/smu-sca-tips-video-isszl.


