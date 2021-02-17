Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller pauses before responding to a question during a news conference in Ottawa on Feb. 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Provinces should prioritize vaccinating Indigenous people against COVID-19: Miller

Vaccination has started in 400 Indigenous communities

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller says new guidance on COVID-19 vaccinations reaffirms the standard set for provinces to prioritize Indigenous people in their vaccination programs.

Miller says his department is working with Indigenous leaders and the provincial and territorial health authorities to prepare mass immunization programs in First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities.

He says vaccination has started in 400 Indigenous communities, with more than 83,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered as of yesterday.

Miller says vaccines have been delivered to about 25 per cent of the adult population in First Nations, Inuit and territorial communities, a rate that is six times higher than that of the general population in Canada.

The new recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization prioritize racialized adults in groups disproportionately affected by the pandemic ahead of some older non-racialized people.

The committee recommended in its new guidance Monday that all adults in Indigenous communities should receive COVID-19 shots in the second stage of the immunization campaign this spring.

RELATED: 15 people spread COVID-19 to work, daycare after 50-person games night: Henry

RELATED: Canada’s vaccine supply from Europe remains secure: Trudeau

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New signage coming to keep ATVs out of prime fish habitat near Chilliwack
Next story
Minneapolis beefs up security before trial in George Floyd’s death

Just Posted

Members of the community participate in the 7th annual Coldest Night of the Year event Feb. 22, 2020. This year’s event will have a virtual aspect to it because of COVID, says organizer Courtenay van den Boogaard. (Photo Submitted: Amanda Grewall)
Community Kitchen passes fundraising goal for Coldest Night event

Goal raised from $100k to $150K

Image Wikipedia.org
Red Seal training project in Surrey focused on recruiting immigrants

Province providing $600K to ACE Trades and Technical Institute in Surrey to deliver the skills

Cloverdale’s Hawthorne Square is seen on Feb. 16, 2021. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Commissioner for heritage advisory committee opposes renaming Hawthorne Square

Michael Gibbs supports recognition of Will Senger

Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020), was one of three churches, including in Langley and Abbotsford, involved in the petition to the court and the injunction fight. (Black Press Media files)
UPDATED: No injunction against Fraser Valley churches holding services violating health orders

B.C.’s chief justice denied an application for an injunction Wednesday morning

(Delta Police Department photo)
Driver facing four charges after fleeing Delta police

Police are pursing charges including assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and uttering threats

Games on a table. (Pixabay.com) **MANDATORY CREDIT**
15 people spread COVID-19 to work, daycare after 50-person games night: Henry

B.C. health officials said 1,533 more cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over Family Day long weekend

Thompson Egbo-Egbo is seen in his role as Oscar Peterson in a still frame taken from a new Heritage Minute video on the Canadian jazz pianist's life. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Historica Canada, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
New Heritage Minute toasts life of Black Canadian piano virtuoso Oscar Peterson

Clip features seven-time Grammy winner, timed for Black History Month

Vancouver actor Jason Gray-Stanford had a heart transplant late last year after a sudden onset of heart failure. (B.C. Transplant)
B.C. sets records for lung, heart, liver transplants in 2020

451 donated organ procedures completed despite COVID-19

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Screenshot from video posted to Facebook in early 2021 showing repeated crossings through side channels of the Fraser River near Chilliwack. DFO said a file is open and new signage is coming. (Facebook)
New signage coming to keep ATVs out of prime fish habitat near Chilliwack

‘Fish killed and spawning beds damaged’ says Fraser advocate after repeated channel crossings at Gill

Retired provincial health officer Dr. Perry Kendall, seen here getting his seasonal flu shot in November 2015, has returned to work on an advisory committee for COVID-19 research in B.C. (B.C. government)
B.C. pharmacists deliver a million influenza vaccinations

Will be ‘critical’ to mass COVID-19 immunization plan

Police believe Washington plates were what spurred a tire slashing incident in Pitt Meadows on Feb. 15. (The News files)
Tires of vehicle with Washington plates slashed while child was inside in Lower Mainland

Police believe the suspect reacted to Washington plates

FILE - In this Wednesday July 22, 2020 file photo, Britain’s Prince Philip arrives for a ceremony for the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles from himself to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at Windsor Castle, England. Buckingham Palace says 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell. The palace says the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital on the evening of Tuesday Feb. 16, 2021. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP, File)
Queen’s husband, Prince Philip, 99, admitted to hospital

The Duke of Edinburgh retired from public duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public

Otter Co-op liquor store in Aldergrove. (Aldergrove Star files)
Otter Co-op set to acquire Liquor Depot, Liquor Barn and Wine Cellar stores

Transaction is expected to close on March 31, and could bring an additional $85 million in sales

Most Read