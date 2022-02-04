B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks after chairing premier’s meeting from Victoria, Feb. 4, 2022. (B.C. government video)

Provinces need $28 billion more a year for health care, premiers say

B.C.’s John Horgan chairs Council of the Federation meeting

The federal government’s share of soaring health care costs has fallen from 50-50 to 22 per cent as costs rise quickly, and Canada’s premiers have united to call for that to be increased to 35 per cent.

B.C. Premier John Horgan chaired the latest Council of the Federation meeting Friday, joining premiers and territorial leaders in what has become a familiar theme for the meetings. Speaking from Victoria after a video conference, Horgan acknowledged that the topic of health care transfers from Ottawa is seen as an “accounting exercise” that makes people’s “eyes glaze over,” but the COVID-19 pandemic has made the issue more urgent than ever.

“Provinces and territories are at the front lines of health care, and premiers understand the challenges facing our systems, including shortages of health care professionals, surgical backlogs, wait times and hospitals that are at capacity,” Horgan said Feb. 4.

