Snowboarders at Revelstoke Mountain Resort in December. The resort said they are focusing on the local market as travel for recreation is not advised. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Snowboarders at Revelstoke Mountain Resort in December. The resort said they are focusing on the local market as travel for recreation is not advised. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Provinces launches COVID-19 education campaign for ski communities

The slogan is ‘be the reason we all have a ski season’

The B.C. government launched an educational campaign for ski communities as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on: “Be the reason we all have a ski season.”

It was created in response to virus transmission in shared accommodation and socializing in ski communities such as Revelstoke.

Before Nov. 1, 2020, Revelstoke only saw three residents test positive for COVID-19, but by the end of that month until the end of January 160 people had tested positive and an additional 19 so far in February.

READ MORE: COVID continues to grow in Revelstoke with 19 new cases

The campaign promotes:

  • enhanced communication to employees
  • education for eliminating social gatherings in shared housing and short-term accommodation
  • employers assisting with contact tracing
  • reinforcing quarantine and self-isolation accommodation information and protocols for people working and living in ski communities

Since the start of the pandemic working groups in Revelstoke, Whistler, Sun Peaks, Rossland, Invermere and Fernie have had focused on preventing COVID-19 transmission.

“Whistler doesn’t have an economy if we do not overcome COVID-19 transmission within our community. That’s why it is so important each of us to be conscious about not participating in situations where COVID-19 spreads. Take a COVID-19 rain cheque on après with friends,” stated Jack Crompton, mayor of Whistler, in a news release.

READ MORE: Big White’s COVID-19 community cluster starting to stabilize

The educational campaign is launched in partnership between the working groups as well as the ministries of tourism, health and municipal affairs, work B.C. and the Canada West Ski Areas Association.

There are 37 ski areas in B.C., most of which are community-based and primarily serve rural communities. Of the 37 there are 13 ski areas considered destination ski areas, and many of these are the primary employer and key economic driver within the region.

In B.C., the ski industry is a significant contributor to the provincial economy through $2 billion in expenditures annually and over 21,000 jobs.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Skiing and Snowboarding

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Accused says she knows ‘for sure’ she didn’t deliberately cause fatal Surrey crash
Next story
Kitimat couple sue hospital, health authority after stillborn delivery

Just Posted

Statue of Lady Justice outside B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Accused says she knows ‘for sure’ she didn’t deliberately cause fatal Surrey crash

To this, the Crown reminded Rituraj Grewal she’d testified she had “no recollection at all” of the crash that killed Surrey teenager Travis Selje in 2017

The City of Surrey is moving ahead with plans to ban plastic bags and other single-use non-disposable plastics. (Black Press Media file photo)
City of Surrey moves to ban single-use plastic bags after bylaw approved by province

B.C. Ministry of Environment approves bans in Surrey, Nanaimo, Rossland and Esquimalt

Memorial for Travis Selje on 64th Avenue in Cloverdale, west of 176th Street. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
‘I believe my seizure caused the accident,’ accused on trial for fatal Surrey crash tells court

Rituraj Kaur Grewal was driving her dad’s black sedan Cadillac when it slammed into Selje’s car at 142 km/h, at 176th Street and 64th Avenue in Surrey in 2017

B.C.’s court of appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Man loses his appeal of pot production, possession for trafficking convictions

The Court of Appeal for British Columbia has upheld a Surrey judge’s conviction of Viet Khanh Le

Lena Shaw Elementary in Surrey. (Image: Google Street View)
Two classes at Surrey elementary school self-isolating as 4 cases identified

School district’s website shows three active exposures

Brucejack mine in northwestern B.C. is the latest site of an industrial cluster of COVID-19 cases. (Smithers Interior News)
Northern B.C. gold mine latest industrial site to deal with COVID-19

B.C. reports 445 more coronavirus cases province-wide Friday

A Dutch man accused of attempting to blackmail Amanda Todd is facing charges in B.C. (THE NEWS/files)
Dutch man accused of online harrassment of Amanda Todd back in court

Aydin Coban remains in custody in Canada

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The USITC ruled that Canadian blueberries do not pose a threat to domestic American growers of the berry. (PIxabay photo)
Canadian blueberries ruled not a threat to American producers

American trade group determines import of Canadian blueberries does not pose trade threat

Snowboarders at Revelstoke Mountain Resort in December. The resort said they are focusing on the local market as travel for recreation is not advised. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Provinces launches COVID-19 education campaign for ski communities

The slogan is ‘be the reason we all have a ski season’

“Antlers”, a horror movie filmed primarily in Hope, is set to premier Oct. 29. (Graphic/IMDB)
Fraser Valley’s most recent horror film “Antlers” premiere pushed to October 2021

Originally slated to premier last year, pushed back twice due to the pandemic

Vancouver Island University is one of the post-secondary institutions in B.C. expecting operating deficits this year and next year. (Nanaimo Bulletin)
B.C. colleges, universities allowed to run COVID-19 deficits

Falling revenue, rising costs mean red ink for 20 institutions

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power)
Pucks shatter, blades break: Alberta hockey players face off against bitter cold for cancer

Temperatures have dropped to between -40 C and -55 C

In this Dec. 18, 2020 photo, pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Neb. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Machian
‘Keystone is dead’: former senior Obama adviser

It’s time for Canada to get over the demise of the Keystone XL pipeline expansion

Most Read