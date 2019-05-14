The Lions Gate Bridge is one of only two crossings across the Burrard Inlet. (Wikimedia Commons)

Province to study long-awaited rapid transit route between Vancouver, North Shore

Feasibility study will start summer 2019

A long-awaited fixed-link route between Vancouver and the North Shore might be closer to reality, after the province announced it would study the issue this summer.

In a news release Tuesday, the transportation ministry said it would partner with TransLink, Vancouver and North Shore cities on a feasibility study for a fixed-link crossing and an extended passenger ferry network.

The study would look at connecting the Lonsdale Quay region with Vancouver, and comes out of the Integrated North Shore Transportation Planning Project.

Former North Vancouver mayor Darrell Mussatto has long been outspoken about a need for a transit corridor across the Burrard Inlet.

“The North Shore is under grid lock everyday and we’re going to need alternative connections,” Mussatto told Black Press Media in 2017.

Sixteen buses currently run on the Lions Gate and Ironworkers Memorial bridges, and 552,000 people take the SeaBus each month.

