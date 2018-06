Premier John Horgan coming to Surrey to reveal ‘improvements to primary health care’ in the city

Premier John Horgan is set to make a health care announcement in Surrey on Thursday (June 7). (Photo: Black Press Files).

Premier John Horgan is set to come to Surrey today to “announce improvements to primary health care” in the city.

According to a release, Horgan will be joined by Minister of Health Adrian Dix in making the announcement at the City Centre 2 building across from Surrey Memorial Hospital.

Stay tuned to this link for news as it breaks around noon.

