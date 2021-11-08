Starting Nov. 9, acute care facility visitors will need to show proof of full vaccination. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

Starting Nov. 9, acute care facility visitors will need to show proof of full vaccination. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

Province requires proof of vaccination for acute care visitors as of Nov. 9

Children under 12, those with medical exemptions excluded from requirement

Visitors to hospitals around the province will now need to be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination for entry.

READ MORE: Island Health hits new record for single-day COVID-19 cases

The Government of B.C. announced the amendment to its acute care visitors policy Monday. The mandate is intended to “protect vulnerable patients and care providers” against COVID-19 and takes effect Tuesday (Nov. 9).

Visitors who do not comply or are unable to demonstrate they are fully vaccinated will not be able to enter.

Exceptions apply to children under 12, those with approved medical exemptions and unvaccinated visitors who meet “specific care setting criteria.”

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak declared in Nanaimo hospital unit

Unvaccinated visitors to the emergency department and intensive care units – as well as those attending acute care facilities for critical illness, end-of-life care, pediatric care and labour and delivery – may also be allowed entry on a case-by-case basis.

For more information about visiting someone in hospital, contact your local health authority.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Abbotsford farmer first in B.C. to grow and harvest ‘world’s most expensive spice’
Next story
More than 19K lives wouldn’t have ended if pandemic never happened: Stats Canada

Just Posted

Surrey city council meetings have the nine members separated by plexiglass. (Screen shot)
City of Surrey requiring staff, volunteers, contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19

A vehicle heads south past the Peace Arch towards the U.S./Canada border on the morning of Nov. 8, the first day that the border was reopened to Canadian travellers wanting to head south into the U.S. (Nick Greenizan photo)
Southbound traffic slows to trickle as non-essential travel to the U.S. resumes

Surrey and White Rock firefighters donated $35,000 to Peace Arch Hospital Foundation. (Contributed photo)
Surrey, White Rock firefighters donate $35,000 to support mental health care

TEASER PHOTO ONLY. Surrey-raised hockey player Colin Fraser, shown here with the Stanley Cup in the summer of 2010 after winning the trophy as a member of Chicago Blackhawks, would be a strong candidate for induction in a Sports Hall of Fame in Surrey. (File photo)
Virtual Surrey Sports Hall of Fame viewed as ‘highly accessible’ and ‘contemporary’