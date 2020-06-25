Surrey is getting more than 100 new childcare spaces at four sites the Ministry of Children and Family Development announced Thursday, June 25, 2020. (Province of B.C. photo)

Province investing in 181 new childcare spaces in Surrey

Spaces at four sites throughout the city

The provincial government is investing in 181 new childcare spaces in Surrey.

The spaces are part of four new projects, including 36 spaces for the City of Surrey, 20 spaces for Sowing Seeds Preschool, 37 spaces at St. George Malankara Orthodox Church and 88 spaces within the Surrey school district, according to a release from the Ministry of Children and Family Development Thursday (June 25).

Strawberry Hill Hall will be turned into a new childcare centre, which will be run by the City of Surrey. It is expected to be open by January 2021.

Eighteen spaces will be for before- and after-school care, and 18 will be for children aged three to five.

At Sowing Seeds,which is at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, the 20 new spaces will be for school-aged children. The spaces are expected to be available by fall.

The church already operates 20 existing preschool spaces.

St. George Malankara Orthodox Church is building a new assembly hall that will allow for the 37 new spaces. Twelve of those will be infant and toddle spaces, and 25 will be for children aged three to five.

It is expected to be open by winter 2021.

The school district is partnering with a non-profit organization to build a new childcare centre at Erma Stephenson Elementary school. It is expected to be open for the 2021-22 school year.

Of the 88 spaces, 40 will be for preschool-aged children and 48 for before- and after-school care.

The funding is through the Childcare BC New Spaces Fund, and the ministry added that the 181 spaces were first announced in March of the 13,000 spaces funded since July 2018.

The ministry added that as B.C. moves toward its “new normal” under COVID-19, childcare capital builds “may see unexpected delays.”

Once the spaces are open and operational, childcare providers will be requires to follow guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health and the BC Centre for Disease Control “to keep staff and the families they serve safe and to limit the risk on transmission.”

READ ALSO: Spaces at four sites throughout the city, Nov. 13, 2019


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

ChildcareSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Watchdog says flight refund rules may need reworking to address possible ‘gaps’
Next story
Tsawwassen farm school to help feed vulnerable communities

Just Posted

Harness racing set to return to Cloverdale’s Fraser Downs

Surrey track to host live racing again come September

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in White Rock, Surrey and beyond

JUNE 25: Weigh in on park closure, grant to help grads and post-secondary students announced

Province investing in 181 new childcare spaces in Surrey

Spaces at four sites throughout the city

Tsawwassen farm school to help feed vulnerable communities

KPU’s Institute for Sustainable Food Systems to give food grown on its farm to those in need

Safe Surrey Coalition continues to cast RCMP in poor light on twitter

Councillor Jack Hundial demands that the SSC “stop the attacks” on the RCMP

Trudeau unveils details of grant to help post-secondary students, grads work this summer

Students, recent grads could get up to $5,000

TransLink expects losses of $500M to $1.4B due to COVID-19, ridership currently at 33%

Only one-third of riders are wearing masks as TransLink ridership is at 33 per cent of normal

Bald eagle dies after drowning despite rescue efforts near Campbell River

‘It’s a sad story,’ said resident who found the older female eagle struggling in the water

Police watchdog on the case of Highway 1 fatality in Fraser Valley Wednesday

IIO-BC on the file because of an interaction the victim had with police earlier in the day

Man sentenced for stealing Chief Dan George sculpture from Abbotsford school

Wayne Ervin pleads guilty to stealing art piece and selling it to Mission pawn shop

Teens sneak into community pool for illicit swim

Nothing was damaged or stolen at the pool in Aldergrove, police say

Vancouver Island aquarium names new octopus after Dr. Bonnie Henry

Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea names new octopus for provincial health officer

Canada’s proportion of COVID long-term care deaths double that of other countries: study

LTC residents made up 81 per cent of all reported COVID-19 deaths in the country

Feds clarify how CERB payments could be decreased in June to prevent overpayment

People collecting CERB will receive money again in July

Most Read