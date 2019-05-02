The Pattullo Bridge connects Surrey to New Westminster. (File photo)

Province gives OK for environmental assessment certificate for Pattullo replacement

Ministers ‘confident’ that project will be done without ‘significant adverse effects’

The provincial government has issued an environment assessment certificate to the Pattullo Bridge replacement, allowing the project to move forward.

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy George Heyman and Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Selina Robinson decided to issue the certificate to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, according to a news release Thursday (May 2).

According to the ministers’ decision, they are “confident” the construction, demolition and operational activities “would be conducted in a way that ensures that no significant adverse effects are likely to occur.”

There are 20 conditions, which were developed following consultation and input from Indigenous groups, government agencies, communities and the public, that are part of the project’s environmental assessment certificate. In addition to the conditions, design requirements are specified in the certified project description, “which are legally binding requirements that the ministry must meet to maintain compliance with the certificate.

The release says that the Environmental Assessment Office consulted “deeply” with the 14 Indigenous groups, who “actively participated in the working group and technical discussions, discussed issues and concerns, refined the methodology for assessing impacts on Aboriginal interests and worked on the development of the proposed conditions and co-drafting of the decision materials.”

The MoTI, according to the release, is also required to obtain other federal, provincial and local government approvals, including a project and environmental review permit from the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, “in order to proceed with construction of the project.”

Key conditions for the project, according to the report, require the following plans:

• Indigenous group monitoring plan

• construction and demolition environmental management plans

• fish and fish habitat monitoring and mitigation plan

• fish and wildlife habitat offsetting plan

• cultural and archaeological resources management plan

• Indigenous cultural recognition plan

The new four-lane crossing will be built roughly parallel to the existing bridge and about 100 metres upstream.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. mayor quits Facebook, says it reduces discussions to ‘schoolyard slurs and bullying’
Next story
UPDATE: One man dead after fiery crash at Peace Arch border crossing

Just Posted

Cloverdale veteran, singer remembered for ‘amazing sense of humour’

Norma Cowley met life with a ‘smile and a laugh’

Province gives OK for environmental assessment certificate for Pattullo replacement

Ministers ‘confident’ that project will be done without ‘significant adverse effects’

UPDATE: One man dead after fiery crash at Peace Arch border crossing

Police say two vehicles involved, and southbound Highway 99 has re-opened to traffic

High-tech Hubcast studio in rural Surrey brings intimate concerts to converted barn

Filmed performances feature Daniel James’ Brass Camel and others on TV/internet series

Surrey Fire Service opens new training facility

Department outgrew previous facility number of years ago: fire chief

Cost of celery spikes amid juice benefit claims, poor weather conditions

In April 2018, customers could expect to pay $3.00 for a kilogram of celery

B.C. mayor quits Facebook, says it reduces discussions to ‘schoolyard slurs and bullying’

Bob Simpson wrote about his decision on the city’s website

B.C. Green leader battles sound-bite storm over going zero-emission

Andrew Weaver says gasoline gouging is moving people to electric

Mother, four kids killed in fire in northern Ontario First Nation

The house fire broke out in the Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation, north of Thunder Bay

Online fundraiser set up for family of late Canucks writer Jason Botchford

Botchford died last weekend from sudden heart failure. He was 48.

Man, 52, in critical condition after possible Downtown Eastside attack

A man was found badly hurt in a washroom at the Carnegie Centre

Lower Mainland church, mosque come together after New Zealand attacks

From tragedy and pain grows trust and friendship

VIDEO: Explosions, massive fire at Chilliwack industrial building

Welding equipment inside business adjacent to residential area near downtown Chilliwack

B.C. RCMP officer won’t face charges in arrest of youth who suffered arm injuries

Youth injured in arrest over slashed tires

Most Read