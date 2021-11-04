Province announces nearly 200 temporary shelter spaces in Surrey

The province has announced 197 temporary shelter spaces in Surrey – with all of them in the city’s north end.

The 197 spaces are part of more than 1,900 temporary shelter spaces and nearly 360 extreme-weather response shelter spaces the government is providing throughout the province. A release from the government notes these emergency shelter spaces “supplement more than 2,250 permanent year-round shelter spaces open throughout B.C.”

The shelter spaces are located at 10275 City Pkwy (48 spaces), 10731 City Pkwy. (44 spaces), 10776 King George Blvd. (30 spaces), 10607 King George Blvd. (25 spaces), 14716 104 Ave. (24 spaces), 10667 135A St. (20 spaces) and 14716 104 Ave. (six spaces).

For more information on the temporary shelter spaces, visit smap.bchousing.org.

The province notes more temporary shelters may be added throughout the season.

The temporary shelters will be open every night during the season.



