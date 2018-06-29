Proudly Surrey reveals two more civic candidates for fall election

The newly formed Proudly Surrey civic slate has revealed two more candidates to run in the Oct. 20 election, for a total of six.

Adam MacGillivray will be running for a seat on council, along with Stuart Parker and Felix Kongyuy and Diana Ng will be running for the position of school trustee, along with Dean McGee and Rina Diaz.

MacGillivray is an electrician born and raised in Surrey.

“Housing affordability is a major concern in Surrey and I will take the steps necessary to ensure that everybody who wants to live in Surrey can afford to live in Surrey,” he said. “This means making land use decisions and building code changes that benefit the many, not the few.”

READ ALSO: Proudly Surrey introduces two more candidates for Surrey council, schoolboard

READ ALSO: New civic slate Proudly Surrey aims to offer ‘sharp, strong, left-leaning’ candidates

Ng has lived in Panorama Ridge for 35 years and is a business instructor at Simon Fraser University, an author, and has taught nursing at the University of Victoria, Trinity Western University and Capilano College.

“We have heard almost nothing from our current trustees on any issue,” she charged. “They are silent in the community and they are silent at board meetings. We need our school board trustees to take their position seriously and advocate for the educators, parents and students they represent. Residents need to know who is on their side.”



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter