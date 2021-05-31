Protest set at city hall as Surrey council considers 84th Ave. connector tonight

Sebastian Sajda, organizer of Friends of Bear Creek Park, says city’s plan will ‘destroy’ one of Surrey’s intact green spaces

People protesting against City of Surrey’s plan to build a road at the south end of Bear Creek Park. (Facebook image: Friends of Bear Creek Park)

The Friends of Bear Creek Park are set to stage a protest at city hall tonight (Monday night) against the city’s plan to connect 84th Avenue to King George Boulevard and 140th Street, at the south end of Bear Creek Park.

Sebastian Sajda, president of Force of Nature and organizer of Friends of Bear Creek Park, says the city’s plan will “destroy” one of Surrey’s intact green spaces and threaten salmon spawning streams and animal habitat “directly in the path of the proposed road.”

Surrey city council will decide Monday whether to authorize city staff to proceed with a detailed design of the controversial 84th Avenue connection between King George Boulevard and 140th Street, at the south end of Bear Creek Park, and whether to proceed with tendering for its construction.

According to Scott Neuman, Surrey’s general manager of engineering, the City of Surrey issued a survey which received 3,142 responses with 95 per cent from Surrey residents.

He said 70 per cent chose road safety, traffic flow and connectivity as their “number one” priority versus 30 per cent “who identified environmental protection and walking/cycling/transit as their first priority.”

Sajda told the Now-Leader on Monday that the protesters “want to really raise awareness that the public engagement was very flawed. They didn’t ask the question whether or not people wanted the road.”

Sebastian Sajda. (Submitted photo)

He said a city “package” includes a 500-person petition on behalf of the Friends of Bear Creek Park in support of the road, submitted as a part of the public consultation.

“Just this morning we submitted our petition, which is about 7,000 people. That’s quite a difference in terms of the support versus opposition.”



City of SurreyEnvironmentprotest