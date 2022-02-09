Protest planned as suspect in death of Langley’s Naomi Onotera seeks bail

Obnes Regis is applying for release next week in Surrey Provincial Court

The husband of Langley’s Naomi Onotera, now facing manslaughter charges in her death, will be asking a judge for release on bail next week.

Obnes Regis is scheduled to be in Surrey Provincial Court for a bail hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

A Facebook meetup organized by one of Onotera’s friends is planning to protest outside the Surrey Provincial Courthouse that day to oppose the granting of bail.

Regis is currently being held in custody. Persons charged with a criminal offence are considered not guilty until the charges are proven in court.

“We need faces, voices, signs, support and presence to say NO to bail for Mr. Obnes Regis,” the post said. “We need to say NO to the judge, NO to his legal counsel.”

Regis, 49, was arrested on Dec. 17 and charged with manslaughter and indignity to human remains.

A teacher-librarian at a Surrey elementary school, Onotera was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 28 leaving her Langley City home.

Over the next several months, friends and family launched a campaign to find her, covering Langley and surrounding areas with posters of her face, and searching the woods and fields around areas like Brydon Lagoon.

But in September, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in to assist the Langley RCMP with the investigation, and by late in the month an extensive, days-long search was made of Onotera’s Langley City home.

There were further searches in December, including a vehicle being towed from the home under police supervision.

Sgt. David Lee, spokesman for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), confirmed after charges had been laid that the remains of Onotera had been located, but would not say where.

