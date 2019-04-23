Technicians work on top of the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, Monday, April 22, 2019. In the wake of the fire last week that gutted Notre Dame, questions are being raised about the state of thousands of other cathedrals, palaces and village spires that have turned France ‚Äî as well as Italy, Britain and Spain ‚Äî into open air museums of Western civilization. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Protective tarps set to be installed over Notre Dame

With rain in the forecast the tarps will protect the building

The man in charge of the restoration of the fire-ravaged Notre Dame cathedral says he has appointed professional mountain climbers to install temporary tarps over the building to offset potential rain damage.

With showers set to hit the French capital this week, the architect-in-chief said he had to rush the installation of the protective covers.

READ MORE: Homeless activists outside Notre Dame demand ‘a roof too’

Speaking to BFM TV station, Philippe Villeneuve said “the highest priority is to protect the cathedral from the rain to come.”

He said the installation should start Tuesday.

Notre Dame isn’t expected to reopen to the public for five or six years, according to its rector, although French president Emmanuel Macron is pushing for a quick reconstruction. Investigators think the fire was an accident, possibly linked to renovation work.

READ MORE: Notre Dame rector: “Computer glitch” possible fire culprit

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trial set for woman accused of lying to get into Trump club
Next story
California woman charged with dumping puppies in trash

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP investigating after ‘sudden death’ of man found with critical injuries

Police say a man is dead after being found laying on the ground in the 13300-block of 114th Avenue

Teen charged with possession of a loaded firearm after incident at Whalley park

Surrey RCMP say 17-year-old boy allegedly found in possession of loaded handgun

Kids Boost Immunity honours Surrey school for vaccine donations

Elementary students donate more than 3,000 vaccinations to UNICEF

Pug life: Waggish dog names listed in White Rock

Freedom-of-information request lists most ‘pupular’ dog names registered with the city

Surrey MLA asks RCMP to investigate ‘concerning’ Facebook post about pressure cooker bomb

Police say they are ‘looking into it’

What’s age got to do with it? B.C. couple with 45-year gap talks happy marriage

An Armstrong couple that has 45-year age gap began turning heads after being featured on show Extreme Love.

Loud jets from Abbotsford are annoying residents of tiny U.S. town

Flights out of Abbotsford airport turn over border town and annoy residents, Sumas mayor says

Olympic auditions return to Lower Mainland

Event an opportunity for unknown athletes to shine and, maybe, change sports

B.C. men challenge constitutionality of Canada’s secret no-fly list

Parvkar Singh Dulai says he received a “denial of boarding” notification under the no-fly program last May 17

Murder on B.C. property didn’t need to be disclosed before sale, court rules

Buyer had tried to break contract after learning a man with ties to crime had been murdered there

B.C. pedophile wins appeal after violating court order

Kelly Glen Isbister’s sentence was cut by the BC Court of Appeal

VIDEO: Spiderman-clad Lamborghini makes pit stop in Abbotsford ahead of Avengers premiere

Highstreet Shopping Centre displaying unique car during Friday’s opening of Marvel movie

VIDEO: Fish farming company launches $30-million vessel to treat salmon for sea lice in B.C. waters

Freshwater treatment an improvement but fish farms should be removed from sea, says conservationist

Singh says childhood abuse steeled him for scrutiny and stress of politics

He recounts the assaults for the first time in his book Love & Courage

Most Read