Proposed Marine Drive zone aims to make use of small lots ‘more efficient’

Rendering of what CR-3A zoning build-out could look like at 15081 Marine Dr. (City of White Rock graphic)

Clarifying and answering concerns around proposed small-lot zoning for two properties on White Rock’s west Marine Drive was the aim of the city’s first-ever digital public information meeting.

Held Wednesday (July 8) evening, the meeting was hosted by manager of planning Greg Newman and development services director Carl Isaak, who emphasized that the application concerning 15081 Marine Dr. and 14945 Marine Dr. is at “early stages,” and that comments and questions fielded could lead to changes in the draft zone.

The zone – CR-3A – was proposed, the pair explained, following a December 2018 delegation to council regarding concerns around not being able to develop certain commercial properties due to existing parking requirements and other limitations.

If approved, it would “lessen the constraints applicable to small lot commercial properties in the West Beach area which currently have limited redevelopment potential due to narrow lot widths, access challenges and significant slopes,” a May 25, 2020 corporate report regarding the proposed virtual information meeting states.

In addition to allowing cash-in-lieu for off-street commercial and visitor parking, the CR-3A zone would allow a maximum height of 13.7 metres (44.9 feet) – up from the current 11.3 m (37.1 feet) maximum – on properties with a lot width of no more than 12.4 m, Newman confirmed.

The increase in height was an area of concern for “a group of concerned residents” who circulated a flyer anonymously early last week to West Beach-area residents stating the increases could amount to the equivalent of four storeys or higher on Marine Drive, as well as lead to “significant changes in the character and views along and from behind Marine Drive.”

READ MORE: Building heights on White Rock’s Marine Drive to be reviewed

Several comments and questions during Wednesday’s meeting echoed the concern.

An anonymous Victoria Drive resident said “obstruction of the view is paramount vs. any parking consideration.”

Another anonymous commenter stated “if the public has its say, the maximum height will not be more than 11.3 m.”

“You could still have an inviting ground floor and just build three stories instead under the current height restrictions,” added another. “There are no four story buildings in that area now. Why do we need to increase the height? There seems to be no consideration being given to views behind, and all lots behind have been limited in their building height.”

Isaak said it’s recognized that building heights have “impacts or potential impacts” on views, but noted that four-storey heights are already permitted under existing zoning.

“It’s not to say that they’re anticipated, but they’re acknowledged… within the plan,” said Newman.

The intention of the new zone, he said, is “to allow for more efficient use of constrained lands.”

According to minutes of the Oct. 7, 2019 land use and planning committee, the proposed CR-3A zone “could impact approximately 12 properties on Marine Drive.”

Newman and Isaak noted that if approved, the zoning would only apply to the two properties. Others wishing for the same zoning would have to also satisfy maximum lot-width requirements and apply for rezoning subject to public review and council approval.

More to come…

City CouncildevelopmentWhite Rock