A rendering of the proposed Delta casino. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Proposed Delta casino to be part of ‘Cascade’ brand

The casino will have a casual feel, focused on community and entertainment, Gateway said

Delta’s proposed casino may still in the application phase, but that hasn’t stopped Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd. from deciding what its brand will be should it go forward.

The casino will become part of the ‘Cascade’ brand, one of four offered by the gaming company.

“We thought it was a perfect fit,” Tony Santo, Gateway CEO, said. “It’s one of our more casual brands, and it’s really our most used brand in our system.”

This brand is designed to be a “local entertainment destination” for mid-sized markets, according to the company’s website. Currently, Gateway Casinos has Cascade facilities in Langley, Kamloops and Penticton.

“It is one of my favourites, because it’s approachable,” said Tanya Gabara, director of public relations at Gateway. “You don’t feel like you have to get dressed up … I think it will welcome everybody.”

The current casino plans do not include space for an entertainment venue. However, Gabara said there will be space for live music in two of the casino’s three restaurants, with a piano bar in the Atlas . The meeting spaces could also be converted to an entertainment venue for comedy shows of a dinner-theatre type event.

“There’s lots of potential,” Gabara said.

RELATED: Delta casino one step closer to approval

The hotel, which will have a maximum of 124 rooms, is currently unbranded. Gateway is in the process of looking for a hotel partner for the space — the Cascades casino in Langley is partnered with Coast Hotels, while Grand Villa in Burnaby is partnered with Delta Hotels Marriott.

“Now that we’ve chosen the casino brand, the entertainment brand, [we’ll look at] what hotel brand fits into that,” Gabara said.

The proposed Delta casino will be the subject of a public hearing on May 1 at 6 p.m. at the Ladner Community Centre (4734 51 Street). All residents are invited to attend and share their thoughts on the casino application.


