Proposal seeks to replace Surrey Knight & Day with 25-storey highrise

Surrey council is set to consider the application for the first time tonight, submitted on behalf of Square Nine King George Development

A rendering of a proposed 25-storey highrise tower that would replace Knight & Day Restaurant along King George Boulevard in Surrey. (Photo: surrey.ca)

A developer has plans to tear down the Knight & Day Restaurant along King George Boulevard in Whalley to make way for a 25-storey, 274-foot-tall high rise.

Surrey city council is set to consider the application for the first time tonight (Sept. 17), submitted on behalf of Square Nine King George Development Ltd.

In all, 271 apartments are proposed, varying from 406 to 1,101 square feet. Fourteen of the units would be adaptable, meaning they would be built to facilitate future modifications to provide access for those with disabilities.

A four-storey podium would include ground-oriented commercial units and three levels of apartments fronting King George Boulevard.

Rendering of the proposed tower. (Photo: surrey.ca)

The 1.2-acre site, at 9677 and 9681 King George Blvd., has long been home to Knight & Day restaurant. While a previous 2010 proposal to build an 18-storey tower on the site received city council’s blessing, the new application seeks to increase the height and density of the project.

In a report to council, city staff note the “proposed density and building form are appropriate for this part of Surrey City Centre, and forms part of an emerging high-density mixed-use hub that will be complementary to the emerging medical and health technology office district to the east.”

The recommendation to move the project forward also noted it is located within 500 metres of King George SkyTrain Station which “conforms to the goal of achieving high-rise, high density development around the three SkyTrain stations.”

If the project is ultimately approved, the applicant proposes to provide 2,000-square-feet of dedicated child care space as part of the development.

Also as part of the project, a 8,999-square-foot streamside protection area would be conveyed to the city for parkland, and consolidated with an existing park at 9679 King George Blvd.

In order to move forward, the applicant need’s council’s approval to rezone the property from Community Commercial to Comprehensive Development, as well as a reduction of indoor amenity space from 813 to 608 square metres.

Proposed amenity space includes a fitness centre, an indoor lounge/event space with access to a roof deck (complete with a dining room and lounge), and a business/learning centre.

Outside amenities proposed include an “active lawn” and a “quiet” courtyard area with seating as well as a small walking circuit and outdoor play area.

In all, 374 parking spaces are proposed, as are 10 electric vehicle charging stations, in addition to a green wall that will extend up the west end stairs.

Of the three protected trees on site, one is being removed, and two are being retained. The applicant would plant 22 replacement trees, if approved, exceeding city requirements.

In the report to council, staff noted 459 homes were sent pre-notification letters and no responses have been received.

Chris Dikeakos Architects is the project’s architect.



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter