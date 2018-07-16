(Delta police department photo)

Prolific thief arrested in North Delta

The man was arrested after a number of Sunshine Hills residents contacted the DPD Sunday

A prolific property crime offender was arrested in Sunshine Hills after residents sent in numerous calls Sunday about a suspicious man in the neighbourhood.

According to a Delta police Facebook post, residents called in concerns about a man who was parking a vehicle in driveways, walking into backyards, running through yards and jumping fences.

Police responded to the calls on Sunday, July 15, and found multiple break and enters, as well as attempted break and enters into homes and sheds.

The officers located and arrested the man around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday. They recovered jewellery, credit cards and tools from the man.

The man is now in custody and is facing multiple charges, including three counts of break and enter, one attempted break and enter, the theft of a motor vehicle and the possession of stolen property.


