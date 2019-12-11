Prolific offender nabbed at Surrey SkyTrain after police say he skipped paying fare

Officers arrested Reginald Simon at Scott Road SkyTrain after discovering he had 11 outstanding warrants

Transit Police say a prolific offender skipped paying his fare at a Surrey SkyTrain station on Dec. 11 and “obviously didn’t consider the repercussions of his actions.”

It all began when officers spotted a man follow another through a fare gate without tapping his own at approximately 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.

“While speaking with officers the man became nervous and evasive when asked questions,” a Transit Police release indicates. “He then jumped on his bike in an attempt to get away. Officers were able to quickly catch up and place the man under arrest.”

Officers later discovered Reginald Simon, 36, had 11 outstanding warrants with over 20 charges.

Simon, of no fixed address, was also wanted on eight out-of-province warrants, according to the release.

Transit Police Sergeant Clint Hampton said the offences ranged from break-and-enters to assault with a weapon to breach of recognizance to possession of a controlled substance.

The release notes that “following someone through a fare gate without tapping fare media can result in a $173 fine,” however “when you have 11 outstanding warrants, the consequences are much greater and jail is inevitable.”

