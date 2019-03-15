Prolific offender facing firearms charges after Surrey cops locate stolen SUV

Robert Leo Jones is also charged with unauthorized use of credit card data

Mounties say a prolific offender has been arrested and is facing firearms charges after Surrey RCMP located a stolen vehicle in Surrey on March 13.

Surrey resident Robert Leo Jones, 35, is facing numerous charges including possession of property obtained by crime; carrying a concealed weapon and related prohibited weapons offenses; unauthorized possession of a firearm; unauthorized use of credit card data; driving while prohibited and breaches of several court orders.

Police say he was also wanted in outstanding warrants other unrelated charges.

“At the time of his arrest, Jones was also allegedly in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun and ammunition,” according to a Surrey RCMP release. “Investigators also located and seized a quantity of suspected illicit drugs, credit cards and other items believed to be stolen property.”

The arrest was made by Surrey RCMP’s Auto Crime Target Team, according to a release, after a white Jeep Cherokee was reported stolen out of Vancouver on March 11.

Police say he was arrested “safely” with help from Surrey’s Gang Enforcement Team and was “allegedly in possession” of the vehicle.

Staff Sergeant Glenn Atkins, Acting Proactive Enforcement Officer, said prolific offenders “tend to be responsible for a majority of auto thefts, so arrests like this can have a significant positive impact on property crime in the community at multiple levels.”

“We are pleased that this investigation has resulted in both the recovery of a stolen vehicle, and the seizure of an illegal firearm,” added Atkins. “Stolen vehicles are often used in to facilitate other offences. This arrest and contraband seizure represents a disruption in a continuing string of property related offences.”



