‘Prolific’ Ladner tagger arrested by Delta police

Delta police have arrested a “prolific tagger” in Ladner.

According to a DPD press release, the department’s crime reduction unit early Thursday morning (Feb. 2) identified and arrested a suspect relating to numerous graffiti tags in Ladner.

Police say over 150 graffiti tags have been identified on private buildings and city infrastructure in the downtown core of Ladner since November of 2021.

The man was arrested in the process of committing mischief by allegedly tagging a local business in the 5200-block of Ladner Trunk Road.

The suspect, who police are not publicly identifying at this time, was processed and released on conditions.



