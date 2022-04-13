Statue of Lady Justice. (File photo)

Statue of Lady Justice. (File photo)

Pritpal Singh’s killer sentenced to 12 years for Surrey shooting

Robert Tomljenovic was sentenced on Tuesday, April 12

Robert Tomljenovic has been sentenced to 12 years prison minus time served for the shooting death of Pritpal Singh, 21, in Newton on April 7, 2020.

Following a trial in January, Tomljenovic was found not guilty of second-degree murder but guilty of manslaughter and robbery with a firearm. He was sentenced on Tuesday, April 12.

Sgt. David Lee, of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, said the Surrey RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS), and homicide and major crime investigators were “relentless in their pursuit of evidence.”

“Through the actions of our investigators and partners, we were able to quickly identify and apprehend the person responsible,” Lee said. “We hope this outcome provides some closure to the family of Pritpal Singh.”

Surrey Mounties on April 7, 2020, at around 12:43 a.m., responded to a report of shots fired in the 8800 block of 138A Street and arrived to Singh fatally shot on the front lawn of his home. “This was believed to be a random incident,” Lee said.

“A thorough investigation was conducted by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), with urgent priority analysis being completed by the RCMP Forensic Laboratory,” he said. Tomljenovic was arrested April 12, 2020.

READ ALSO: Murder charge laid in Surrey shooting


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

IHITManslaughter TrialShootingSurrey

Previous story
B.C. expands employment, education, mental health support for Ukrainian refugees
Next story
Public safety minister promises support for Vanderhoof RCMP in wake of shooting

Just Posted

Statue of Lady Justice. (File photo)
Pritpal Singh’s killer sentenced to 12 years for Surrey shooting

A Challenger Baseball player rounds a base during game play in 2019. After a two-year COVID-caused break, Challenger Baseball is starting again May 8, but division coordinator Jeff Sandes says the program is in dire need of volunteers. (Black Press Media file photo)
Cloverdale’s Challenger Baseball program in urgent need of volunteers

Among politicians present to offer congratulations and participate in the ribbon cutting April 13 were (left to right) Surrey Couns. Brenda Locke, Allison Patton and Linda Annis, Surrey White Rock MP Kerry Lynne Findlay, Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum, B.C. Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation Bruce Ralston and Surrey-Guildford MLA Garry Begg. Cutting the ribbon is
Walmart opens 300,000-square-foot South Surrey distribution centre

Three loaded handguns and a stun gun were seized by BC RCMP Federal Policing Border Integrity officers near the Douglas border on March 31, 2022. (RCMP photos)
Ammunition, stun gun seized following arrest near South Surrey border