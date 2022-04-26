Black Press File Photo

Black Press File Photo

Princeton RCMP investigate ingrown hair

Police sergeant says it was a very unusual file

Princeton RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes calls it one of the most unusual files he’s reviewed in some time.

Monday morning, April 25, police were called and told there were two people behind the CIBC on Bridge Street, and one was injecting something in the other’s neck.

The complainant surmised they were employing a syringe to use heroin.

An officer attended, located the couple, and was assured no drug use was involved.

One of the pair was removing an ingrown hair from the other’s neck.

While the hair was no longer in evidence the person to whom it belonged was able to produce a small pink dot where it had previously flourished.

Related: Man calls 911 to report RCMP seized his vehicle, stranding him in Princeton

Related: Princeton man calls 911 after restaurant customer is refused breakfast

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘This is what B.C. does’: Minister Cullen commends community response to Ukrainian refugees
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. couple says their water supply contaminated by logging activity

Just Posted

Screenshots from a video posted on social media shows a man who has been charged with assaulting four passengers on a transit bus in Abbotsford on Sunday (April 24).
Surrey man charged after 4 passengers assaulted on transit bus in Abbotsford

Winners of Surrey’s 2019 Sassy Awards for youth. (File photo)
SASSY Awards highlight Surrey’s Youth Week, with games, art, skateboarding and more May 1-7

A proposal is before city council to paint another mural on the back of the Mates Uniforms building at 5696 176th Street. The proposed piece “Aspire to Inspire” would be painted on the north face of the back of the building and would be just around the corner from “Sunshine Circle,” a mural painted on the bilding in October, 2021. (Image via City of Surrey)
UPDATE: Another mural to be painted in Cloverdale

Zara Everitt is seen in a screenshot from one of the videos she made to inspire Ukrainian children that have been affected by war. (Image via YouTube)
Cloverdale student films video message for Ukrainian kids