RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media file)

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media file)

Princeton man, jailed with his mother, allegedly floods RCMP detachment with underwear

No estimate yet on damages or clean up costs

Charges of mischief are pending against a Princeton man who allegedly flooded the local RCMP station by stuffing his underwear into a toilet.

The 37-year-old was taken into custody on May 29, along with his 68-year-old mother, after a disturbance outside a Princeton pub.

According to Sgt. Rob Hughes, a scuffle at the restaurant ensued, involving shouting and pushing after slurs were directed at a patron who is transgender.

Police forced to confine the the duo to the same cell overnight as the detachment has just two holding cells, which were then being occupied by two Chilliwack men arrested the same evening on alcohol-related charges.

“It was busy,” remarked Hughes.

The pair objected strongly to being jailed, Hughes said, and after about three hours the man allegedly put his underwear in the toilet and held down the water.

“The entire cell block was flooded,” he said.

There is no estimate on the damage or the clean-up costs at this point, he added.

READ MORE: Man caught peeing on RCMP building

READ MORE : Princeton man serves jail sentence in courtroom – denied lunch, cigarette and cookie

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:mailto:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Princeton

Previous story
Surrey residents criticize ‘smoke-and-mirrors’ property tax hike
Next story
White Rock residents asked to share pandemic experiences at COVID-19 town hall

Just Posted

Long-time Cloverdale resident Peggy Hansen and her great-granddaughter, nine-year-old Charlotte, celebrate Peggy’s 100th birthday June 2 at Rosemary Heights Seniors Village. Peggy’s two remaining daughters, seven grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren helped the centenarian celebrate her unique milestone. (Photo: Submitted)
Long-time Cloverdale resident celebrates 100th birthday

Former Lord Tweedsmuir teacher turns 100

Benjamin Bos has been growing his hair out since January, 2020. Now he says he’ll donate his hair to charity, along with $6,000 he raised along the way. (Photo: submitted).
Surrey Christian School student to chop hair for charity

Benjamin Bos raised more than $6,000

Former Surrey councillor and finance committee chair Tom Gill charges that an increase to the capital parcel tax amounts to a “hidden tax” above and beyond the 2.9 per cent increase claimed by Mayor Doug McCallum. (Unsplash.com photo)
Surrey residents criticize ‘smoke-and-mirrors’ property tax hike

Larger-than-advertised increases prove need for independent auditor general: Annis

A new DPD team began targeting gang-related activity on May 15, including checking on individuals who must abide by curfews and conditions. (Delta Police Department photo)
Delta Police anti-gang team made 21 arrests last week

Police seized six prohibited weapons June 2-5, primarily spring-assisted knives and bear spray

RCMP logo
UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say 12-year-old has been found

Lacey Braun reported missing Monday, last seen Sunday afternoon in 16400-block of 78A Avenue

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

Children and Family Development Minister Mitzi Dean as she introduced two new pieces of legislation on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Screen grab)
B.C. inches towards universal child care, pledges to support Indigenous-led initiatives

The Early Learning and Childcare and Early Childcare Educators recapture the momentum of the original B.C. Child Care Act introduced in 1996

Hunting and fish have been deemed an essential service during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Williams Lake Tribune photo)
Hunters join forces with conservationists to call on B.C. to protect fish and wildlife habitat

Unlikely alliance includes fishers, trappers, naturalists and conservation organizations

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Spawning sockeye salmon, a species of Pacific salmon, are seen making their way up the Adams River in Roderick Haig-Brown Provincial Park near Chase, B.C., Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Federal ministers outline principles of $647M fund to protect Pacific salmon

Feds say programs will be in collaboration with Indigenous, commercial and recreational fishers

Saik’uz First Nation Coun. Jasmine Thomas and Chief Priscilla Mueller speak about the need for addiction treatment facility near Vanderhoof, March 2021. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
Remote B.C. addiction treatment centre tries again with ministry support

Agriculture minister insists she is not interfering in land commission

(Phil McLachlan – Western News)
Not much optimism from B.C.’s wildfire risk watchers

Significant lack of rainfall this year has southern Interior communities bracing for a rough season

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media file)
Princeton man, jailed with his mother, allegedly floods RCMP detachment with underwear

No estimate yet on damages or clean up costs

Rob Fai (left), Ransford Brempong (middle) and Shantelle Chand make up the new on-air broadcast team for the Fraser Valley Bandits. (Submitted)
Fraser Valley Bandits announce new broadcast team

Rob Fai, Ransford Brempong and Shantelle Chand revealed as new on-air trio

Most Read