Pride flags were stolen Friday from Golden Ears United Church. (Contributed)

Pride flags stolen from Lower Mainland church

Went missing sometime Friday night, says Maple Ridge reverend

Two pride flags that were flying on the front of Golden Ears United Church on Dewdney Trunk Road have disappeared.

Rev. Leenane Shiels said the flags, a gay pride flag and a transgender flag, along with the poles, were taken Friday night.

She’s notified Ridge Meadows RCMP of the theft.

The flags were attached on the front of the building in the 22100-block of Dewdney.

Golden Ears United Church recently became part of Affirm United, an organization that works for the full inclusion of people of all sexual orientations and gender identities in the United Church of Canada, as well as in society in general.

A celebration marking the event took place in June.

In order to become part of Affirm United, the church followed a two-year process of learning and engagement.

Affirm United supports people of all sexual orientations and gender identities and helps ministries become welcoming, safer sacred spaces through the Affirming ministries program.


