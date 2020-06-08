Premier says pandemic will not delay new hospital in Cloverdale

Surrey’s second hospital, price tag still unknown, to be built next to Kwantlen Polytechnic University in Cloverdale

Premier John Horgan announced in December that Surrey’s new hospital will be located in Cloverdale, next to KPU. (File photo: Malin Jordan)

Premier John Horgan does not expect plans to build a second hospital in Surrey, to be located in Cloverdale, to be hampered in any way by the pandemic.

“No, not at all,” Horgan told the Now-Leader.

“It’s in the business planning process right now,” he said. “We accelerated that because of the need in South of the Fraser, in Surrey particularly, but in the entire region.”

“The Cloverdale site is well advanced, the work is being done,” Horgan said. “I don’t see any delays because of COVID-19 on that front.”

Surrey’s second hospital, after Surrey Memorial Hospital in Whalley, is to be built next to Kwantlen Polytechnic University at 5500 180th St. Its price tag is still not known.

Meribeth Burton, the Ministry of Health’s manager of issues and media relations, told the Now-Leader last December that the cost of the new hospital “will be determined when the business plan is completed and approved by government” and that “the business plan stage takes around 12 to 18 months.”

Burton also said in December that he price tag for the property on which the new hospital will sit “is net $0 as the land is already owned by government.

“The land belongs to Kwantlen University, a provincial institution,” she explained at the time. “The transfer from the university to Fraser Health will be done at fair market value based on the appraised value of the land. That transfer figure can be disclosed after the agreement has been finalized.”

