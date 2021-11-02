B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks after a B.C. Lions CFL football team new conference in Vancouver on Thursday, September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks after a B.C. Lions CFL football team new conference in Vancouver on Thursday, September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Premier John Horgan working virtually after throat biopsy

Statement from his office indicates premier is participating virtually in meetings and briefings

The premier’s office in British Columbia says John Horgan is making good progress following last week’s biopsy surgery for a growth in his throat.

A statement on Tuesday said Horgan is participating virtually in meetings and briefings this week.

It says the premier will provide further details about his condition and potential treatment in the coming days.

The statement says Horgan thanks everyone who sent their well wishes and he expressed his gratitude to health-care workers.

Horgan said Thursday he had noticed a lump on his neck and the biopsy was scheduled for the following day after further checks confirmed a growth in his throat.

The 62-year-old was diagnosed with bladder cancer when he was in his 40s but said last week that his faith in B.C.’s health-care system gives him “complete confidence that all will be fine.”

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. Premier John Horgan recovering well after biopsy surgery, office says

John Horgan

Previous story
South Surrey autism advocate says province’s hub model ‘sets us back 20 years’
Next story
Air Canada, WestJet each suspend 4% of employees over COVID vaccine mandate

Just Posted

World War II Veteran and POW Hans Andersen, then 98, lays a wreath for POWs at the Cloverdale Cenotaph in 2019. This year, Andersen and another former POW, Rick Deck will both lay wreaths at the Cloverdale Cenotaph. Both men turned 100 this year. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Two 100-year-old former POWs to lay wreaths during Remembrance Day ceremony in Cloverdale this year

The Clayton Community Centre is seen Jan. 26, 2021. The rec. centre was recently awarded a bronze medal for its architectural design. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Clayton Community Centre wins architecture award

A woman looks at archival slides. (Photo submitted: Chung Chow, Surrey Archives)
Surrey Archives to offer tips on how to best care for family heirlooms

Kevin Wise helps his father Reginald Wise lay a wreath at the Cloverdale Cenotaph Aug. 19, 2021, on the 79th anniversary of the Dieppe raid in World War II. Wise, a Second World War veteran, passed away Oct. 29. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale WWII veteran passes away