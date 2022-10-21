Former B.C. attorney general and housing minister David Eby arrives for a news conference in a park in downtown Vancouver, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Former B.C. attorney general and housing minister David Eby arrives for a news conference in a park in downtown Vancouver, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Premier-in-waiting David Eby releases 100-day plan for B.C. housing, health, safety

Eby officially became the leader of the NDP this morning, unclear when he’ll be sworn in as premier

He’s just been acclaimed as the leader of the British Columbia NDP, but David Eby is already announcing plans for when he’ll be premier.

Eby says in his first 100 days as premier he’ll launch plans to significantly expand affordable housing, create safer communities, redirect fossil fuel subsidies to clean energy and improve access to health care.

He officially became the leader of the NDP this morning, but it’s still unclear when he’ll be sworn in as premier.

Eby says he wants to deliver results for people, and if his plan doesn’t work, he’ll change direction.

He became the leader of the party after the only other contestant, Anjali Appadurai, was disqualified by the party executive this week after a report found a third party solicited fraudulent memberships on her behalf.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Eby for becoming the leader of the party and the next premier of the province, saying he looks forward to working with him.

Trudeau, who was in Surrey on Friday to announce the government’s freeze on handguns is now in effect, also paid tribute to outgoing Premier John Horgan.

He says Horgan has been a solid friend and an extraordinary leader through uncertain times.

“I can tell you that his impact, his influence and his leadership has stretched right across the country. John will be sorely missed.”

RELATED: David Eby has ‘mixed feelings’ about end of race as he gets set to become premier

RELATED: B.C. legislature welcomes newest member, prepares for Premier Horgan to step down

BC legislatureNDP Leadership

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
RCMP release new details about Indian migrant family who died at border
Next story
At last, rain in Vancouver and elsewhere, but much more needed to break B.C. drought

Just Posted

The Cloverdale Catholic School student choir provided music for a special 75th anniversary celebratory Mass held at Precious Blood Catholic Church Oct. 14. (Photo submitted: Nick Elbers)
Cloverdale’s Precious Blood Catholic parish turns 75

RCMP are seeking footage of an incident in South Surrey where shots were fired at a home.(File photo)
Police seek video footage after shots fired at South Surrey home

With temperatures set to drop this weekend, experts are recommending now is the time to switch out your all-seasons for your winter tires. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Don’t wait for snow – experts say now is the time to put your winter tires on

Jim Trimble, co-founder of Naked Stage Productions Society, with actor/director Colleen McGoff Dean at Newton Cultural Centre in 2018. Dean is now president and artistic director of the Surrey-based theatre company. (File photo: Tom Zillich)
Surrey’s Naked Stage honours co-founder Jim Trimble with season-opening play of his choice