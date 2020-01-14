Police officers stand in a cordoned-off portion of the parking lot at Southpoint Exchange in South Surrey, in front of a drive-thru lane where one man was shot and killed. (Nick Greenizan photo)

Preliminary hearing set for two charged in Hells Angel shooting death in South Surrey

Calvin Powery-Hooker and Nathan De Jong are both charged with first-degree murder

A preliminary inquiry has been set for the two young men accused of killing a member of the Hells Angels in South Surrey last year.

Calvin Powery-Hooker and Nathan De Jong, both born in 1998, are facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the shooting death of Suminder ‘Ali’ Grewal, 43.

Last month, the pair appeared individually via video link in Surrey Provincial Court. The two are due back in court on Oct. 5 for a pre-hearing conference.

RELATED: Suspects appear in court after Hells Angel murdered in South Surrey

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7-17, this year.

Grewal was shot dead at 9:20 a.m., Aug. 2 last year while he was sitting in his Dodge Viper in the Southpoint Exchange shopping centre’s Starbucks drive-thru, which is shared between Starbucks and Envision Financial in the 3000-block of 152 Street.

According to police, two suspects fled the scene in a vehicle and then on foot. Powery-Hooker and De Jong were arrested later that day.

Police said that Grewal was a “well-established member of an organized crime group.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Tuesday morning’s icy Fraser Valley commute
Next story
Oppal to deliver progress update on Surrey’s policing transition plan

Just Posted

SNOW DAY: No school in Surrey, Delta; ‘avoid all but essential travel,’ transportation ministry says

Overnight snow storm

Two men arrested in connection with 16 Lower Mainland armed robberies

Pair hit businesses in Abbotsford, Langley, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Chilliwack and Vancouver

For Surrey mayors, voicing outrage over paroled convicts is a rite of passage

Victim’s relative told ‘Now-Leader’ Gary Jagur Singh is getting day parole at Surrey halfway house

Surrey RCMP hunting for impaired driving, assault suspect

Cory Ulmer Brown is white, six feet two inches tall, 196 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair

‘We will never get zero,’ Surrey school district staff says of portables

District expects to ‘level off’ number of portables ‘as early as 2021,’ but see an increase again by 2028

VIDEO: Questions of racism linger as Harry, Meghan step back

U.K. MP says royal rift shows that Britain still has a problem with ‘structural racism’

Transportation ministry asks Lower Mainland residents to stay home

All public schools and universities are closed

Schools, universities closed in the Lower Mainland after heavy snowfall

Snow is expected to ease off in the afternoon

VIDEO: Highway 1 shut down in Abbotsford, Chilliwack due to whiteout, blowing snow

Police say they are struggling to reach stranded motorists

Hellebuyck makes 41 saves as Jets blank Canucks 4-0

Winnipeg has won last 10 games against Vancouver

How to keep the hummingbirds fed during a cold snap

Four cups of water and one cup of white sugar is the perfect solution

Sledding injures tens of thousands of children each year

Several municipalities in Canada and the United States have banned sledding

Coastal GasLink makes new request to meet with First Nation pipeline opponents

President writes letter following Premier John Horgan’s comments on law needing to be followed

VIDEO: B.C. man no longer faces charges for transporting bear cub to sanctuary

Conservation Officer Service faced storm of criticism after media coverage

Most Read