Prelim for senior charged in ‘targeted’ 2017 shooting in South Surrey set for 2021

Kenneth Turpin to return to Surrey Provincial Court next January

A preliminary inquiry in the case of a senior charged in connection with a 2017 incident in South Surrey that police described as a targeted shooting has been delayed until next year.

Proceedings for Kenneth Albert Turpin are now set to be held over two days in January of 2021. The dates were set during an appearance Jan. 16 in Surrey Provincial Court.

It’s not the first time that the inquiry has been scheduled. In October 2017, court records indicated it was to take place over four days in July 2018.

READ MORE: Preliminary inquiry set in South Surrey targeted-shooting case

A preliminary inquiry is used to determine if there is enough evidence to warrant a trial.

Turpin, 70 at the time of his arrest, was charged after police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300-block of 176 Street at around 7:15 p.m. on June 3, 2017. Officers found one man with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident led police to shut down 176 Street between 8 and 16 Avenues and warn the public to “stay out of the area.” A police negotiator was brought in, and a suspect was taken into custody shortly before midnight.

Police two days later told Peace Arch News that the incident was “a dispute that occurred between two guys who were known to each other,” and that the suspect “was still on scene” when police arrived.

“So we cordoned off the area and it played out from there.”

Court information online shortly after showed Turpin was initially charged with “attempt murder weapon/criminal organization.”

READ MORE: Charges change in ‘targeted’ South Surrey shooting case

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
South Surrey/White Rock residents snubbed on ride-hailing services
Next story
Feds’ electric-car rebate uses nearly half its three-year budget in eight months

Just Posted

McCallum declares Feb. 1, 2020 RCMP ‘Appreciation Day’ in Surrey

This year is the centennial anniversary of the national police force

Uber threatens legal action to ‘defend its right’ to operate in Surrey

‘I have no concerns,’ Mayor Doug McCallum replies

Cloverdale stamp club looking for new members

Surrey-based group meets every second and fourth Monday of the month

Locke calls for brake on Surrey policing plan, says First Nations not consulted

Surrey City Councillor Brenda Locke wants immediate suspension of city’s policing transition process

Surrey RCMP ask for help finding 18-year-old David Talero

Police say he was last seen on Jan. 20 at about 10:47 a.m. in 13400 block of 108th Avenue

VIDEO: Feds look to help 126 Canadians quarantined in China for coronavirus

China has confirmed more than 4,500 cases of the new virus, with more than 100 deaths

Party bus door fault for years ahead of Langley woman’s death: Coroner

Tuesday report classifed Chelsea James’ death accidental, but was critical of bus inspection process

Sap thief taps Saanich park maple trees, faces hefty fine

One tree found with four taps in Mount Doug Park

B.C. reports first coronavirus in Vancouver region

First patient visited Wuhan, China, reported symptoms

Victoria resident says WestJet employee uttered racist comment, refused to let her on plane

Customer claims she was told ‘You guys can’t handle your alcohol’ by WestJet employee

Bystander who tried to help dog being attacked not liable for its death: B.C. tribunal

Owner of dog killed tried to get $5,000 in damages from man who tried to save it

INFOGRAPHIC: See how fast your B.C. city grew in 2019

The province’s fastest-growing municipalities were located on Vancouver Island

Landowner hearings begin for Trans Mountain expansion in Alberta

Detailed route talks start in Spruce Grove, in B.C. communities soon

Alessia Cara to host and perform at 2020 Juno Awards

Multi-platinum Canadian singer-songwriter also up for six awards, including Artist of the Year

Most Read