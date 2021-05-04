Announced Tuesday, March 5, by the Ministry of Health, women bearing children have been prioritized in the province’s immunization rollout. (Black Press Media files)

Announced Tuesday, March 5, by the Ministry of Health, women bearing children have been prioritized in the province’s immunization rollout. (Black Press Media files)

Pregnant women in B.C. now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Emerging provincial data shows pregnant women experience COVID-19 illness at a similar severity rate as people in their 50s

If you’re older than 16 and pregnant, you’re eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine in B.C.

Announced Tuesday (March 5) by the Ministry of Health, women bearing children are now prioritized in the province’s immunization rollout.

“Health Canada-approved vaccines are safe and effective and I encourage everyone to register and receive their vaccine – this includes people who are pregnant,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Emerging provincial data shows pregnant women experience COVID-19 illness at a similar severity rate as people in their 50s.

READ MORE: Pregnant B.C. woman catches COVID-19 days before giving birth

“By prioritizing pregnant people today, we add another layer of protection for them, their babies and their communities,” Henry said.

The vaccines have not been tested on pregnant people, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, clinical trials did not include child-bearing individuals.

A recent study conducted by the U.S. Center for Disease Control found no safety concerns associated with Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations given to women during their third trimester.

Henry said COVID antibodies produced as a result of vaccination pass into mother’s milk and could protect children from infection.

RELATED: U.S. recommends pregnant women get COVID vaccine after study shows it’s safe


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BC HealthCoronavirusMinistry of Healthvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Plans ‘on pause’ after ‘devastating’ fire at Surrey’s historic Strawberry Hill Hall

Just Posted

Store worker Simon Wright poses with Darth Vader at Cloverdale’s House of Cards on May the 4th. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
May the 4th be with you: Vader invades Cloverdale’s House of Cards

Life-size Sith lord unveiled at Cloverdale’s House of Cards on ‘Star Wars Day’

Tweedsmuir running back Noah Anderson, the football clearly out of his hands (seen by his left knee), crosses the one-yard line as he runs for a touchdown in a game in November 2019. The governance of high school football and mostly all other high school sports is changing after a pivotal vote May 1. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Massive change coming to B.C. high school sports

New governance model passed at B.C. School Sports AGM; high school sport commissions to be ‘phased out’

Travis Selje (Submitted photo)
Grieving Surrey dad ‘outraged’ acquittal in his son’s death won’t be appealed

‘The kid died in vain now,’ Miki Selje said of his son Travis, 17

As of March 31, the City of Surrey had the most COVID-19 cases of any city in the province. (BCCDC map)
16 Surrey businesses temporarily closed due to COVID-19 transmission

Total includes 6 businesses located in South Surrey

Surrey’s historic Strawerry Hill hall was been damaged in a fire on Thursday, April 29. The site was currently under construction, preparing for a new preschool to open in the fall. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Plans ‘on pause’ after ‘devastating’ fire at Surrey’s historic Strawberry Hill Hall

Summer camp was scheduled for July/August, preschool to open in September

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

(Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media File)
Alleged police impersonator caught by off-duty cop in Okanagan

An off-duty cop spots an alleged police impersonator conducting stops in West Kelowna

Announced Tuesday, March 5, by the Ministry of Health, women bearing children have been prioritized in the province’s immunization rollout. (Black Press Media files)
Pregnant women in B.C. now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Emerging provincial data shows pregnant women experience COVID-19 illness at a similar severity rate as people in their 50s

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP officers and Delta and West Vancouver forces are conducting road checks for non-essential travel on highways and ferries in and out of B.C.’s Lower Mainland as part of COVID-19 public health . (Black Press file photo)
Another 697 COVID-19 cases for B.C. Tuesday, 486 in hospital

Non-essential travel restrictions in effect until May 25

FILE – Dr. E. Kwok administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a recipient at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. officials urge everyone, even those with 1st dose, to register for COVID vaccine

Individuals 18+ can register online or over the phone

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens as Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents the province’s latest budget, April 20, 2021. The budget projects $19 billion in deficits over three years. (Hansard TV)
B.C. political parties to collect $3.25M from taxpayers this year

Public input open to May 28 on whether subsidy goes past 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to speakers appearing by video during a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday May 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada will align policy on ‘vaccine passports’ with international allies: Trudeau

Trudeau says Canadians could begin travelling outside the country again by summer

Ranging from 11 to 20 in age and representing seven provinces and one territory, the plaintiffs are appealing a Supreme Court judge’s decision to dismiss their lawsuit last fall. (David Suzuki Foundation)
15 youths not backing down in their fight to sue Ottawa over climate change inaction

The group has filed an appeal after their lawsuit was struck down by a Federal Court judge last fall

Most Read