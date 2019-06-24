‘Predatory’ suspect sought after exposing himself on SkyTrain

Man had been riding the trains for about an hour between Main Street and Edmonds stations

This man allegedly exposed himself to a woman on SkyTrain on April 29, 2019. Here he is at Main Street SkyTrain Station in Vancouver. (Police handout)

Transit police are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman while on the SkyTrain.

The woman noticed the man “looming uncomfortably close to her” around 10 a.m. on April 29, police said Monday.

“When she looked toward the man, she noticed that he had his erect penis and testicles exposed over the waistline of his sweatpants, only a foot away from her face,” a news release said.

She was able to take a photo, which she later provided to officers.

The suspect got off the train at Main Street Station. Video surveillance showed he’d gotten on at Commercial and Broadway and road trains for nearly an hour between Main Street and Edmonds stations, pointing to his “predatory nature.”

He finally left the public transit system at Joyce-Collingwood station.

READ MORE: Transit police identify woman in racially-charged bus rant

He is described as having darker skin, 25 to 30 years old, 5’9”, about 160 lbs., with brown hair, brown eyes, and a patchy goatee. He’d been wearing glasses, a black hoodie, black sweat pants with a white drawstring, white headphones, and a black and grey backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro Vancouver Transit Police tip line at 604-516-7419 or text them at 87-77-77 and refer to file# 2019-7149.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘I feel free’ says mother of BC murder victim after daughter’s belongings returned

Just Posted

Swansong Ride2Survive raises $1M-plus in single-day cycle from Kelowna to Delta

Saturday’s ride was the 15th and final fundraiser of its kind for North Delta-based charity event

PHOTOS: Tank crushing a hit at Cloverdale Legion open house

The open house featured military vehicles, games and a barbecue along with the tank crushing

City hopes Surrey’s new energy centre will be ‘a window’ into sustainability

Facility’s goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

PHOTOS: Packed Cloverdale Market Days

Don’t miss the next Market Days on July 27

Rocky Mountain high: Surrey’s Burzan picked in NHL draft by Colorado Avalanche

Guildford-raised forward was out for a drive when he heard the news

Air Canada reviewing how crew left sleeping passenger on parked plane

In a Facebook post, the woman said she woke up ‘all alone’ on a ‘cold dark’ aircraft

Canadian communities responding to climate change

New research highlights state of local adaptation planning in Canada

Victoria woman in L.A. hospital after she was run over twice

Lynn Phillips has suffered from multiple broken bones and internal bleeding

‘Text neck’ causing bone spurs to grow from millennials’ skulls, researchers say

Technology use from early childhood causing abnormal bone growths in 41 per cent of young adults

Woman found after absence from forensic psychiatric hospital in Coquitlam

Barbara Tom was reported on an unauthorized absence from Brookside Treatment Centre

B.C. judge defies lawyers and adds six months to man’s sex assault sentence

‘I find the joint submission is contrary to the public interest and I’m rejecting it’

Tiny Yorkshire terrier survives days on remote B.C. island

ROAM rescue crews, family searched for dog, missing in Greater Victoria for days

Man presumed dead after boat capsizes in Columbia River

Search and rescue efforts recovered a life jacket

Crews fight wildfire along Sea-to-Sky Highway

A cause has not been determined, although a downed power line is suspected

Most Read