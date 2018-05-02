Powering up, to light up Metro Vancouver

Ruskin dam refit on eastern border of Maple Ridge done, more or less

The new generators are humming, the five new seismically strengthened gates are working and the old power house has been renovated, with the ugly switchyard moved atop the hill to make Ruskin Dam and Powerhouse a lot more pleasing to the eye.

The six-year $748-million project, is complete for all intents and purposes and the powerhouse is humming along on all three new turbines and generators, cranking out enough power to turn on lights and computers for 33,000 Metro Vancouver homes.

But a big question most people may be asking is – when does Hayward Street atop the dam re-open – so commuters have another shortcut option to get them past tie-ups on Lougheed Highway or Dewdney Trunk Road.

That won’t be for awhile, says project manager Boyd Mason. Maybe next year, even.

Agreeements have to be worked out with the District of Mission, the power generating site itself has to be secured, while, even the concrete has yet to be poured for the road, which will have two lanes instead of the previous one, along with a sidewalk and bike lane.

In addition, the nearby recreational areas and parking lots need restoring so the official ribbon cutting for the whole project is months way, possibly this October.

“There were a lot of time and logistical challenges to this work,” Mason said. The installation of new turbines from Brazil, complemented the rebuilt generators that produce the power.

That will provide a boost of power of about eight per cent.

“So we’re using the same amount of water, we’re just getting more out it,” he said.

All of the work had to be done while the station kept running and pumping out power. Mason compared the task to doing a brake and engine overhaul on your vehicle while it was driving down the highway.

Mason explained during a tour of the site Tuesday that when excavating for installing a new berm on one side of the new dam, crews found part of an abandoned railway. Farther up the slope, a First Nations cultural site dating back 9,000 years was discovered, and then left in place, according to the wishes of the Kwantlen First Nation.

The project, with five massive spillway gates replacing the previous seven, was built to withstand a one-in-10,000-year earthquake, with the main goal of keeping Hayward Lake from breaching the dam.

A main symbol of the dam is the original light bulb switched on when the dam was completed in 1930, and which has remained lit since.

It hasn’t been decided but the bulb could find a permanent home in the Stave Falls Powerhouse Visitor Centre upstream.

A major last remaining piece are decorative concrete plaques that soon will be attached to the spillway showing First Nations designs.

Dates for an official opening and ribbon cutting haven’t been determined.

Energy, Mines, and Petroleum Resources Minister Michelle Mungall and Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith toured the project along with B.C. Hydro president Chris O’Riley.

 

Original light bulb, from 1930, continues to burn. (Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS)

BC Hydro president Chris O’Riley, project manager Boyd Mason, Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources Minister Michelle Mungall, MLA Bob D’Eith at completed Ruskin Powerhouse and Dam upgrade. (Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS)

Plaque had been on building for years.

Previous story
UPDATED: Search for missing Delta man turns into recovery operation
Next story
Growth in Lower Mainland home prices slows in April: report

Just Posted

Annual peace walk returns to Fleetwood Park

‘Gentle get-together’ will meditate on worldwide peace

Pawn shop reporting software helping Surrey RCMP crack down on property crime

Since March 1, police say ‘RAPID’ technology has helped identify 17 suspects, led to two men being charged

UPDATE: Surrey man says he illegally cut peacock tree out of desperation

While homeowner says city’s inaction left him no choice, councillor not giving up on finding solution

Surrey junior golfer wins big against older competition

Lauren Kim, 12, finishes atop leaderboard at Morgan Creek Golf Course

‘Surrey Rides’ series for youth starts Saturday, as part of annual showcase

Basketball tourney in Guildford also among Surrey Youth Week events

Transit Police hunt for coffee-throwing suspect accused of shoving woman

Woman is ‘very upset’ but doing fine, police say

B.C. man loses appeal to get 10 dogs back after more than 100 animals seized

Animals seized from a property north of Williams Lake described as “distressed”

B.C. Appeal Court rejects class action lawsuit aimed at Cold-FX

Man was suing over advertising that said product offered ‘immediate relief of cold and flu symptoms’

Pregnant B.C. woman with Zika virus pleads for fiance to be let into Canada

Eloise Patmore calls Immigration Canada’s reasons for visitor visa refusal ‘outrageous’

Pro basketball coming to Fraser Valley

CEBL set to tip-off in May 2019

Man who died in women’s washroom wall in Calgary mall climbed into vent

His body was found on Monday morning by a maintenance worker

PHOTOS: Flood damage extensive in B.C. Interior

Images from the flooding in Nazko near Quesnel

Vernon’s new top cop has plenty of B.C. experience

Insp. Shawna Baher brings with her 26 years of RCMP experience to Vernon-North Okanagan detachment

Andrew Weaver proposes bill to promote socially, environmentally friendly business

B.C. Green Party Leader said B.C. could be first province to offer new option

Most Read