Power outage at Surrey pump station leaves residents without water for several hours

Water has since returned to residents: city

Some Surrey residents were without water, or had low water pressure, for several hours Saturday (March 14).

A statement from Ray Kerr, the city’s manager of engineering operations, said the issue was due to a power outage at a pump station.

The issue has since been fixed, he said, and water service has “resumed to affected residents.”

High winds from Friday evening through to Saturday, left 52,000 B.C. residents without power at the peak of the storm, BC Hydro said.

As of Saturday afternoon, nearly 20,000 Lower Mainland residents were still without power, with many outages due to downed trees on hydro lines.

