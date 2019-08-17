‘Potentially life-threatening’ injuries in overnight Surrey crash

Police had Highway 10 between 180th and 186th streets closed for several hours

An overnight crash on Highway 10 could result in serious or “potentially life-threatening” injuries, according to Surrey RCMP.

Around midnight, according to a news release from Surrey RCMP Saturday (Aug. 17), police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 10 at 184th Street.

Initial indications, Surrey RCMP said, was that there were serious and “potentially life-threatening” injuries because of the crash.

Police said around 1 a.m. that Highway 10, between 180th and 186th street, would be closed for a period. The road had re-opened some time before 8 a.m.

The investigation into the crash is in its early stages, police said. Investigators are looking for witnesses who saw the crash or dash-cam video.

Anyone with more information about this incident, who has not yet spoken to police, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

