Postal workers strike at key B.C. processing hub as negotiations continue

Since Oct. 22, Canada Post says the strikes have shut down its operations in more than 150 communities across the country

Canada Post workers have walked out of a major mail processing centre in Vancouver and are picketing in the Gaspe area of Quebec as rotating strikes continue across the country.

Canada Post says in a statement that Vancouver is a key processing hub for mail and parcels in Canada, so the union’s rotating strike will have a significant impact on operations and cause further backlogs.

READ MORE: How to get government cheques if Canada Post staff go on strike

READ MORE: 3,400 Metro Vancouver postal workers go on strike

It says customers across the country should expect delivery delays.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers and the postal service have been unable to reach new collective agreements for two bargaining units after 10 months of negotiations.

Since Oct. 22, Canada Post says the strikes have shut down its operations in more than 150 communities across the country.

The union has called on a national overtime ban for both of its major bargaining units, meaning workers will not work more than an eight-hour day and no more than a 40-hour week.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.