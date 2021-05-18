Dr. Euiseok Kim is the medical director of the new Abbotsford post-COVID-19 recovery clinic. (Submitted)

Post-COVID-19 recovery clinic opens in Abbotsford

New facility following model of first clinic which opened in Surrey

Anyone in the Fraser Health Region recovering from COVID-19 can now do so in Abbotsford.

A second post-COVID-19 recovery clinic opened at Abbotsford Regional Hospital earlier this month, and the facility aims to follow the path of the first clinic in Surrey.

Patients can access the new clinic by referral, and will be connected to relevant specialists and allied health-care professionals when necessary.

“We are excited to be able to provide care beyond our inpatient units for patients infected with COVID-19,” stated Dr. Euiseok Kim, medical director of the Abbotsford post-COVID-19 recovery clinic. “We are currently seeing patients discharged from hospital, as well as those referred by other physicians.”

As of mid-May, post-COVID-19 recovery clinics in Surrey (Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre) and Vancouver (St. Paul’s Hospital and Vancouver General Hospital) had seen 656 patients to date. The Surrey clinic is expanding its hours next month to support even more COVID-19 patients in the region.

RELATED: Surrey to host 1 of 3 post-COVID recovery clinics in Lower Mainland

The clinics provide an opportunity for patients to receive specialized care and allow for specialists to further understand the long-term effects of the disease. Clinical and research teams will apply the information they obtain to develop standardized strategies to best treat and navigate clinical management for those living with the health impacts of COVID-19. They focus on surveillance for post COVID-19 complications, patient education and self-care, symptom management, and appropriate referral to rehabilitation services and subspecialist services as needed.

For more, visit fraserhealth.ca.

