Possible wet snow, cooler-than-usual temperatures forecast for Lower Mainland

Cooler-than-usual temperatures and the possibility of wet snow are coming to the Lower Mainland Friday morning, according to Environment Canada.

In a special weather statement issued Thursday (Oct. 22), the agency said that a modified Arctic air mass is set to arrive on the south coast. The cooler air will bring a risk of wet snow to neighbourhoods and roadways above 300 metres in elevation. The weather system is expected to move out of the Lower Mainland by Friday evening but temperatures will remain five to eight degrees below average seasonal temperatures.

