Man hurt in Surrey’s first shooting of 2018 in Cloverdale

Police say shots were fired at 174 Street and 64 Avenue at 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning

SURREY — Police investigated Surrey’s first shooting of the year early Thursday morning in Cloverdale.

Surrey Mounties were called to the 17400-block of 64th Avenue on a report of shots fired at about 3:30 a.m.

Police said a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening. At press time there was no description of the suspects, who took off in a vehicle before police got there.

Police believe it was “targeted” but said Thursday morning it’s too early to say it was related to drugs or other shootings.

According to one Chevron gas station attendant, who didn’t want to give her name, Surrey RCMP was on scene before she arrived for work at 5:30 a.m. Thursday. They were investigating an “accident” across the street.

She said that she thought it had been a car accident, and only learned that it may have been a shooting by reading news reports online.

“I’m thinking maybe the shooting happened, and [it] caused the accident,” she said, shrugging. “Apparently the [driver] was taken to the hospital with injuries.”

There were 59 shootings in Surrey during 2017, compared to 61 in 2016 and 88 in 2015.

In November, Federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale was in Surrey to announce at the B.C. RCMP (E Division) headquarters on Green Timbers Way that the Canadian government will spend $327.6 million over five years – and $100 million every year after that – to fight gun violence and gang-related crime.

“Too many young people have been killed and too many communities have been marred by gun crime and gun violence,” Goodale said. “It doesn’t have to be this way.”

With file from Samantha Anderson

 

